Big Brother 2022 rumors: The Big Brother 24 start date on track

New people will be living in the Big Brother 2022 house. Pic credit: Scott Storey/CBS

Big Brother 2022 rumors still indicate that the show is on track for this summer. The Big Brother 24 start date, it the rumors turn out to be correct, will arrive in roughly two months.

This past winter, fans of the show got to watch a new installment that featured celebrities, which ended up serving as a good placeholder between the summer seasons.

It was MMA fighter Miesha Tate who won Celebrity Big Brother 3, with reality TV star Todrick Hall coming in second place during a very contentious season finale.

Now, it’s time to really look forward to Summer 2022, when a new cast of houseguests will be residing in the Big Brother house. And for some fans, the season premiere cannot get here soon enough.

When is the Big Brother 24 start date?

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the first day for the BB24 cast was rumored to be Wednesday, July 6. And it looks like that is still the plan for the producers and CBS if the latest online rumors are correct.

“Date still looking good for July 6,” reads a tweet posted by user SpoilerGirl1.

This account posts a lot of information about Big Brother and the soap operas on CBS, so it’s possible that they are spot-in with these latest rumors about Big Brother 2022.

“Covid vaccine is mandatory. HG’s will be tested weekly. #BB24,” reads the rest of the tweet.

Rumors about BB24 shared on social media. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

Stay tuned, because we will make sure to pass on any new information that we learn about the Big Brother 2022 season. A lot of people have applied, so, hopefully, the producers have a very good group of people from which to select the BB24 cast.

Big Brother 24 will air on CBS during the Summer of 2022.