Celebrity Big Brother winner Miesha Tate throws it back with hot pink bikini and heels

Miesha Tate won Celebrity Big Brother 3 in Winter 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Miesha Tate won Celebrity Big Brother 3 this past winter, but now she is throwing it back to when she did some modeling in Brazil.

Way before she spent time in the Big Brother house, Tate was well-known in the world of ultimate fighting.

In addition to fighting in the UFC and taking on big names like Ronda Rousey, Tate also did a bit of modeling.

This week, Tate took to Twitter to share a photo from a shoot that she did for UFC Brazil back in March of 2015.

Miesha Tate throws it back for UFC Brazil

“Throwback Thursday from an amazing time on the beautiful beaches of Brazil!” Miesha Tate posted on her Twitter account.

In the photo shared below, Tate can be seen posing in a pink bikini and heels, all while overlooking the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. In the picture, she is also draped with the Brazilian flag.

Photos from the shoot were originally shared by Miesha Tate back in March of 2015 when she posted a few different images.

“Did a photo shoot for UFC Brazil yesterday in #Rio on the Rooftop! Here are a couple of the Behind the scenes shots!” Tate wrote in the 2015 post.

More news from Celebrity Big Brother

Miesha Tate isn’t the only Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast member sharing images on social media that are gaining a lot of attention.

Fellow reality TV star Shanna Moakler shared a braless photo of herself in a white top recently. It followed another photo of herself that she shared where Shanna flaunted her curves in a tiny black bikini.

Shanna finished the CBB3 season in seventh place when Miesha and Todrick Hall worked to turn the rest of the Big Brother house against her. Their plan worked, but many fans felt that Todrick went over the top with his personal attacks against other members of the cast.

The night after the CBB3 finale, Shanna’s boyfriend was arrested at her house. It continued a lot of drama that had been in the news about Matthew Rondeau. This past week, Shanna updated her fans on her relationship status.

For Big Brother fans who are just excited about the next season of the show finally getting started, the producers are currently working on putting together the BB24 cast. Here is a breakdown of possible start dates for the Summer 2022 season.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS in Summer 2022.