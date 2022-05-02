Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett from Big Brother 22 are getting married this month

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett were members of the Big Brother 2020 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott met on Big Brother 22 and they will soon be getting married.

As members of the BB22 cast, Memphis and Christmas struck up a friendship inside the Big Brother house that has now led to much more in the real world.

Shortly after Cody Calafiore was named the Big Brother 22 winner, rumors came out that Memphis and Christmas had started dating. It wasn’t long after that when they announced that they were indeed a couple.

The engaged couple often shares photos of each other on social media, and that included a lot of photos of their big engagement. And now, they are putting the final touches on their wedding.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett’s wedding date revealed

The wedding between Christmas and Memphis is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 28. They have a website set up with all of the details for their friends and family to check out, and the countdown to the big day is officially on.

According to the information online, the wedding will take place in Savannah, Georgia.

“We wanted to spend time with all your wonderful faces. Meet us here for some light bites and some drinks and say hello to all of our guests with us,” reads the message that the couple has shared on their schedule of events.

A formal/black-tie ceremony at the Georgia State Railroad Museum will be followed by a cocktail hour and then an outdoor reception for the Big Brother couple.

