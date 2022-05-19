Big Brother 24 start date appears set, BB24 cast construction under way

A new Big Brother cast will be playing games during Summer 2022. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 start date may have officially been set in stone, giving fans of the show a date on the calendar to circle for this summer.

Producers have been hard at work putting together the BB24 cast, with a recent request for more people to apply for this summer’s season.

Getting even more people to apply to play in the Summer 2022 season of Big Brother is a good thing, especially since it gives the producers a wider range of people to choose from. That’s never a bad thing when casting for reality competition shows.

It’s a tad surprising that CBS did not reveal its Summer 2022 television schedule yet, but there is probably a good reason that the network has been relatively quiet about its intentions. Maybe some surprise programs are coming?

When is the Big Brother 24 start date?

According to a new post from Twitter user SpoilerGirl1, the Big Brother 24 start date is now officially set for Wednesday, July 6. Prior rumors had indicated this could possibly be Day 1 of the Summer 2022 season, but she is now claiming it is set in stone.

This particular account frequently posts information about Big Brother and CBS soap operas and has also been posting a lot about the recent season of Survivor. It’s not an official statement from CBS, though, so we still have to take it with a grain of salt for now.

Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

Great news from former Big Brother houseguests

There has been a lot of positive relationship news from the world of Big Brother. Quite a few former houseguests have been taking big steps in their personal relationships, showing how successful the show has been at fostering showmances.

The fresh big news is that Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 is engaged. She shared the exciting moment that her boyfriend had proposed recently.

Likewise, Corey Brooks from Big Brother 18 just got engaged. He let everyone know that he had just proposed to his girlfriend and that they are now on the way to a wedding.

And speaking of weddings that are coming up, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are getting married. They met as members of the BB22 cast and have been together ever since that season ended.

But that’s not all, as Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21 got married to her long-time girlfriend, and Frankie Grande from Big Brother 16 also just got married to his long-time boyfriend.

Stay tuned, folks, because when more information comes out about the new season of Big Brother, including possible themes and a house tour, we will make sure to pass it on to the fans.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS in the Summer of 2022.