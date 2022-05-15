Big Brother still looking for people to be on BB24 cast

The BB23 cast resided in the Big Brother house during Summer 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother fans who are interested in possibly being on the BB24 cast still have time to submit an application. A new call has gone out from the producers to convince more people to apply to be on the show.

Taking to the CBS Big Brother Instagram page, a new advertisement was shared in order to get more applicants who would like to play Big Brother during Summer 2022.

As outlined in the advertisement shared below, $750,000 is on the line again. That’s the prize amount that producers put in place for the BB23 cast after it had previously been $500,000 for many years.

This latest push to get more applicants for the show seems to indicate that the producers weren’t content with the number of applications that were already submitted. It also raises some questions about the rumored BB24 start date, and if that might get pushed back due to these late auditions.

Producers want more Big Brother 24 applicants

A short while ago, it was reported that at least 10,000 applications to be on the BB24 cast were submitted. That might seem like a lot, but it also might be fewer than seasons in the past.

So, for any Big Brother fans who have thought about playing the game but have not yet submitted an application, head over to the website that is on the advertisement below.

Producers still want people to apply for Big Brother 24. Pic credit: @BigBrotherCBS/Instagram

More news from the world of Big Brother

In relationship news, Big Brother 16 alum Frankie Grande just got married. The couple had a ceremony down in Florida and Frankie shared a lot of pictures from the big event.

And speaking of wedding news, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are about to be married. The couple met on the BB22 cast and have been dating almost since the day the show ended. Now, they have a wedding planned that will take place very soon.

Staying with the marriage theme, Corey Brooks from the BB18 cast just got engaged. He asked his long-time girlfriend to get married and now the couple can start looking forward to walking down the aisle.

Will another Big Brother couple emerge from the BB24 cast? We will all have to tune in this summer to find out if any new showmances have the staying power that quite a few couples have had on the show.

Regarding those showmances, a couple from the BB19 cast is about to have another child. Jessica Nickson is pregnant again, making this the third baby she will have had with Cody Nickson.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.