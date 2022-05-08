Cody Nickson from Big Brother 19 shares new pregnancy photo of Jessica Graf for Mother’s Day

Cody Nickson and Jessica Nickson won The Amazing Race together. Pic credit: CBS

Cody Nickson is celebrating Mother’s Day 2022 by sharing a new pregnancy photo of his wife, Jessica Graf. The duo met on the Big Brother 19 cast and have been together ever since.

Big Brother fans first met Cody and Jessica during Big Brother, where they quickly became involved in a showmance. Though they were separated when Jessica was evicted early, the couple began dating in the real world after the finale.

Since their time in the Big Brother house, Cody and Jessica have won a season of The Amazing Race, they have had two kids already, and they also got married.

Now, there is another child on the way for Cody and Jessica, and Mother’s Day was the perfect opportunity for Cody to make a beautiful post about his wife and the life they share together.

Mother’s Day post from Cody Nickson to Jessica Graf

Cody Nickson shared a touching tribute to his wife Jessica.

“Another year, another pregnancy, and always looking prettier and prettier! You continue to carry out the goals of our growing family, and the physical workload. You are a rare one in today’s world and I thank God every day for you… Happy Mother’s Day my Love ❤️ We love you!” Cody wrote in an Instagram post that showed a new photo of his pregnant wife.

Jessica previously shared that the baby is expected to arrive this August.

More Big Brother news and notes

It looks like the Big Brother 24 start date is in place for a new group of houseguests to begin playing the game. That season will take place during Summer 2022, and the $750,000 prize is on the line again.

Some interesting rumors also came out, where it looks like Big Brother producers want more applicants for the BB24 cast. That means it might not be too late for fans to shoot their shot.

Everything indicates that it will be a cast made up of entirely new housemates, so that could mean 16 new people becoming part of the BB24 cast very soon.

Until the big day arrives with the season premiere this summer, Big Brother fans can stream previous episodes of the show through Paramount+. That includes Celebrity Big Brother 3, which just took place this winter.

In additional news from the world of Big Brother, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are getting married. The duo met as part of the BB22 cast and they are preparing to spend the rest of their lives together.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.