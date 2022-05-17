Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 is engaged

Nicole Anthony was named America’s Favorite Houseguest on BB21. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother alum Nicole Anthony just revealed that she is engaged. After dating her guy for a while after being on the BB22 cast, Nicole let her fans and followers know the great news about their engagement.

Fans of the show got to know Nicole Anthony as part of the Big Brother 21 cast. She was a very quirky and understated part of that season, but fans definitely noticed and named her as America’s Favorite Houseguest for Summer 2019.

After becoming very popular on the BB21 cast, Nicole was invited back to participate in Big Brother: All-Stars 2. As part of the BB22 cast, she didn’t do quite as well, becoming one of the first few people to get evicted by the group of returning houseguests.

Nicole made it to the final day of Big Brother 21, finishing in third place when the showmance of Holly Allen and Jackson Michie stuck together to make the final two. And on Big Brother 22, Nicole finished in 15th place, becoming the second person sent home.

Nicole Anthony is now engaged

“I’m honestly speechless. Overcome with emotion is an understatement. I love you so much, Bee. Here’s to our forever and always. 🌸💍❤️💚,” Nicole Anthony posted on an Instagram photo that shows off the happy couple.

In the photo below that Nicole shared, you can also spot the new ring that she has on her left hand. The lucky man is Brian Lefty Fontanez, who had been dating Nicole for a while prior to this engagement.

Brian Lefty Fontanez shares engagement photo with Nicole Anthony

“SHE SAID YES!! She’s truly my Always and Forever. I Love you, Bunny 💚❤️,” Fontanez captioned an Instagram photo where he also shared the couple’s big news.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Quite a few people have stopped by the photos of both people to share congratulations messages, and that includes a lot of former Big Brother houseguests.

“NICOLE MARRYING INTO THE COWBOYS FAMILY WE LOVE TO SEE IT💙💙💙💙,” wrote Kathryn Dunn from BB21.

“I JUST SCREAMED!!!!!!!!” wrote Tommy Bracco from BB21.

People congratulating Nicole Anthony. Pic credit: @strongislandnicole/Instagram

Recently, Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21 got married, and she also stopped by Nicole’s post to leave an extended message.

“OMMGGGG I HAVE THE BIGGEST SMILE ON MY FACE!!!!! I’m so happy for the two of you, no one deserves this more than you guys! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ CONGRATS!!,” Christie wrote in her note to the happy couple.

Christie Murphy leaves Nicole a note. Pic credit: @strongislandnicole/Instagram

More happy news from former Big Brother houseguests

In other relationship news from Big Brother alums, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are getting married. The duo met as part of the BB22 cast and they have a wedding scheduled for later in May.

Additionally, Corey Brooks from Big Brother 18 just got engaged. Corey shared the exciting news very recently.

And that’s not all, as Frankie Grande from Big Brother 16 also just got married. The brother of Ariana Grande had a special ceremony earlier in May.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS in Summer of 2022.