Big Brother 24 spoilers: New Veto Meeting results revealed

Big Brother 24 spoilers reveal what just happened at the Week 8 Veto Meeting. And these results could be shocking for television viewers.

It will be a drama-filled few days as we march toward the next Eviction Ceremony, especially due to Matt Turner’s choices.

Turner became the Week 8 Head of Household after everyone was reunited indoors and got right to work with possibly making a huge game move.

Turner nominated Brittany Hoopes and Taylor Hale for eviction, all while talking about using Michael Bruner as a backdoor option in order to send the new Veto King packing.

But the plans of the HOH don’t always turn out as they hoped, and a difficult result for Turner took place at the Veto Competition.

Again, Michael won the Power of Veto, giving him safety and the chance to take one of his two top allies off the block at the Veto Meeting. For weeks, Michael has been working very closely with Brittany and Taylor.

Big Brother 24 spoilers about the Veto Meeting

Michael used the Power of Veto to save Brittany from the block, forcing Turner to come up with a replacement nominee. He had to figure out whether it would be Terrance Higgins, Kyle Capener, Monte Taylor, or Alyssa Snider sitting on the block next to Taylor.

For Turner, though, he has been getting very close with Terrance, and he continues to work hand-in-hand with Monte, so those two guys never really looked like they were going to be at risk during a week where Turner was in charge.

Who are the final nominees for the week?

Turner nominated Kyle for eviction at the Veto Meeting. This now cements Kyle and Taylor as the final nominees for the week, and one of them will be sent to the BB24 jury at the next Eviction Ceremony.

It will be very interesting to see the reactions from Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, and Joseph Abdin if Kyle Capener arrives at the jury house next. Would he be honest with them about how he played the game? Or would he continue to try spinning stories?

Two important episodes of the show are coming up, and they air on Wednesday, August 31, and Thursday, September 1. This is where the house could see a huge shift and, hopefully, where production shows what has been going on that led to the replacement nominee choice by Turner.

