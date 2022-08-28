Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who just won the final eight Power of Veto?

Matt Turner is making big moves on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers about the Week 8 Power of Veto just came out on the live feeds.

On Saturday (August 27), the BB24 cast played in the latest Veto Competition, determining who would be leading the Veto Meeting that takes place on Monday (August 29).

Back at the Double Eviction, it was Joseph Abdin and Jasmine Davis who got evicted. They were both caught in numerous lies about their alliances and how they played the game, leading to unanimous votes from inside the house and from the backyard.

Then, Matt Turner won the overnight HOH Competition, putting him in a powerful position right after the two groups reunited under one roof. Turner had the chance to re-shape the game how he wanted it to look at the final seven.

Turner had to host a Nomination Ceremony on Friday (August 26), forcing him to choose a side and make it public whether or not he would be sticking with The Leftovers.

The nominees were Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes, as Turner seemingly made his move against The Leftovers. He also talked with Monte Taylor ahead of time, and the pair agreed that it was a way to backdoor Michael Bruner.

Who won the latest Big Brother 24 Power of Veto?

The latest Veto Competition got played today and the Power of Veto winner became obvious on the Big Brother live feeds.

The Week 8 Power of Veto winner is Michael Bruner. He now has the chance to save someone from the block at the Veto Meeting that will take place at some point on Monday (August 29). If he takes someone down, Turner will have to name a replacement nominee.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.