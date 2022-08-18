Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo played the Tortilla Challenge to hilarious results

Big Brother fans met Nicole Franzel on Big Brother 16. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met on Big Brother 18 and then married shortly after Nicole returned for Big Brother 22.

Recently, the Big Brother couple took part in the Tortilla Challenge, a social media trend that has led to a lot of funny moments between couples.

Big Brother fans first met Nicole as a member of the Big Brother 16 cast, where she played with Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore.

Nicole returned to be part of the BB18 cast, where Victor also appeared as a houseguest. Nicole became the Big Brother 18 winner and was invited back for Big Brother All-Stars 2.

As part of that BB22 cast, Nicole made it all the way to finale night but finished in third place. After that, she announced that she was retiring from reality TV.

Now, as a married couple, Nicole and Victor share many photos and experiences on social media. And when they took part in the Tortilla Challenge, it was something all their followers could watch.

Tortilla Challenge with Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo

The object of the Tortilla Challenge is to win at Rock Paper Scissors and escape getting hit in the face with a tortilla. To play, people fill their mouths with water, secure a tortilla, and then play Rock Paper Scissors. The winner of each round gets to use their tortilla to try to get their opponent to spit out that water.

Nicole says that she won this encounter, which can be seen in full through the video below.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.