Big Brother 2022 cast: A few spoilers about BB24 House Split

Michael Bruner has won five challenges on Big Brother 24 already. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 2022 cast is going to be experiencing something unlike any houseguests have gone through before them.

A huge BB24 twist was hinted at by Julie Chen Moonves during the episode that saw Daniel Durston get sent home.

Julie alluded to the house getting split and two games taking place at the same time. It’s going to be a complicated endeavor, but it could lead to a lot of additional excitement for Big Brother live feed subscribers.

The producers haven’t released all of the details yet in order to keep some mystery surrounding what will be happening next. So we will have to wait for the specifics.

Some intriguing spoilers about the house split have popped up online, though, giving us all a glimpse into what will be going down. It looks like one of the big things is that one group will be living inside of the Big Brother house, while the other will reside in the backyard.

The BB24 cast will reportedly be split into two groups of five after the August 18 eviction ceremony. From there, the groups will be competing in their own week of Big Brother, all without knowing what the other group is dong.

Big Brother ‘Split House’ twist

Julie also let everyone know that the split house twist is going to lead to a double eviction, so it’s possible that each group is going to be evicting someone during that big night on August 25.

Playing an entire week of Big Brother as a group would mean separate HOH Competitions, nominees, and veto competitions. If they play it out in full, it could also mean that each group of five will send one person to the BB24 jury.

Rumors about the Big Brother Split House twist. Pic credit: @BBGossip/Twitter

A crazy week of Big Brother 24

This house split is something fresh and new for Big Brother USA. It’s going to provide a lot for Big Brother fans to watch on the live feeds, and it should lead to several action-packed episodes that don’t have to rely on filler segments to fill up the hour.

It could also create a really interesting episode on August 18 where we get to see how the groups of five will be determined. After that night, the two groups will have no interactions, so anything could happen during the week, possibly even some new alliances.

Julie told him about Leftovers and that they'd formed just after he lashed out at Taylor in the bathroom, he said he respects that 🙄 pic.twitter.com/BPfSIdBU8e — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) August 12, 2022

As we head toward the house split twist, here are the BB24 spoilers from Week 6, including who just won the Power of Veto and who might be the real target of the new HOH.

And if you haven’t seen it yet, Daniel Durston is still pushing false stories about Taylor Hale in his post-show interviews.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.