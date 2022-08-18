Daniel Durston returns to social media, apologizes for Big Brother 24 and visits Disneyland

Daniel Durston finished in 12th place in the Big Brother 2022 season. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother 24 cast member Daniel Durston has returned to social media following his eviction from the game.

Daniel was the first Head of Household from the Summer 2022 season, putting him in a power position very early in the game. But he finished in 12th place and got sent home as the final houseguest who didn’t make it to the jury stage.

As the game has been rolling on with Taylor Hale as the newest HOH, Daniel has returned to social media and begun getting back to his real life. Daniel took the time to apologize for his time on the show for his first post.

This seems like a good step after Daniel got caught pushing some lies about Taylor once he was out of the house, even though he wrote it up as acting on bad information.

“Hello world!” Daniel started a post that he shared on Instagram this week.

“I have many amazing memories to share about my time in the Big Brother house, but first and foremost, I’d like to apologize to anyone I may have offended or triggered by my words and actions,” Daniel continued in his post.

Daniel Durston’s Instagram letter

“I’m very much looking forward to having a private one-on-one conversation with Taylor once the season is over,” Daniel closed out the letter that he shared before he wrote “all love” and signed it.

Daniel shares more Big Brother thoughts, visits Disneyland

Several times on the Big Brother live feeds, Daniel spoke about how he had applied for 10 years to be on the show and how this was one of his big goals. He paid tribute to those thoughts in an additional Instagram post.

“Life goal accomplished ✅ Walking through that door was the success. Stay focused on your dreams, even if that means 10 years of failure to see it through. It’s worth it. #BB24 #bigbrother #dreamsdocometrue,” Daniel wrote in another post.

Daniel also stopped by Disneyland to make a video poking a little fun at Alyssa Snider’s comment on the show this summer.

Make sure not to miss Week 7 for the BB24 cast, as there will be a huge twist that splits the house in half to play out a week of Big Brother separately. Here are a few spoilers about the House Split twist.

