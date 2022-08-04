Big Brother host wants a Hotties vs. Mommies season

Julie Chen Moonves returns to host Big Brother 2022 season. Pic credit: Julie Holland/CBS

Big Brother is no stranger to twists and themes, but host Julie Chen Moonves has an idea for a Hotties vs. Mommies season that would certainly be much different than what we have seen in the past.

The reason for this fresh idea seems to be entrenched in Julie’s opinion that the show should not repeat one of the twisty themes that have been done in the past. Some of them have worked well; others have fallen pretty flat from inception.

Twists we have seen in the game before include twins, putting exes in the mix, having past houseguests appear as duos, and even a season where notable former players returned as coaches.

“I always thought it would be funny where you get eight to 10 hotties, you throw them in there and they’re all sizing each other up, and then you throw in their mothers. Oh, way to kill it!” Julie told EW.

The would certainly be a big twist, especially if the “hotties” had no idea that their “mommies” were going to be descending upon the Big Brother house. But would it just turn into another duos season at some point?

And is there any way to prevent the child and parent from working together before the season even begins? A secret like this would be hard to keep.

More ideas for future Big Brother seasons

Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly also had an idea for a future season, where she would want to see a group of legends brought back to play a shorter winter installment.

There have also been murmurs of just doing an all-winners season of Big Brother, but that might also have to be a shorter version, as many of the winners are pretty in their lives after appearing on the reality competition show.

Big Brother news and notes

A Big Brother 24 showmance is hot and heavy on the live feeds, suggesting it could certainly have an impact on the game later this summer. Could it cause the alliance in power to crumble?

And a member of the BB24 cast is convinced a Battleback twist is going to save her. That doesn’t seem like something worth pinning your hopes on in the current health climate.

