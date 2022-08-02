Big Brother 24 showmance begins with kissing on the live feeds

Indy Santos did not enjoy being a Have-Not on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

A Big Brother 24 showmance had been foreshadowed for weeks, and there was even a segment of a recent episode that was dedicated to some feelings that had been coming up.

Well, late Monday evening (August 1), that Big Brother 24 showmance became official, with the new couple seen kissing a lot on the live feeds.

As shown in the video shared below, Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener have taken their relationship in the Big Brother house past just being friends. This is despite Joseph Abdin warning Kyle about how dangerous it could be to his game.

Earlier in the season, Alyssa and Kyle had each been spotted talking about the other one to different houseguests, with the word “feelings” coming up more than once. At the same time, there were times when Kyle seemed very uncomfortable with it all.

But now the producers have something concrete to use during an upcoming episode of the show, as Alyssa and Kyle decided to get hot and heavy on one of the beds.

It was a busy day for the BB24 cast, so when the tension finally lifted after the Veto Meeting, there was a lot of playing going on among the houseguests.

Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener kiss on Big Brother 24

The video below doesn’t need much of a set-up, other than the fact that it comes following a dramatic morning in the Big Brother house.

Kyle knows Alyssa has a boyfriend, Joseph told him she slipped and alluded to it. What has she told him otherwise, or does he just not care and is going for it at the expense of his game? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/BVBfYQSgtH Get our Big Brother newsletter! August 2, 2022

Important Big Brother 24 spoilers

Earlier on Monday, the Week 4 Veto Meeting for the BB24 cast took place. This was where the winners of the Power of Veto got to announce whether or not they would be using it.

The duo of Kyle Capener and Daniel Durston won the Veto Competition this week, and they decided to use the POV to save Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos from the block. This has set up the potential for another backdoor eviction as the week comes to a close.

Kyle and Alyssa are kissing again, again with someone asleep next to them. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/Gcd8e1kPQV — Dolffica Johnson (@Dolffica) August 2, 2022

More Big Brother news

Former houseguest Paloma Aguilar made a new video where she says Taylor was her BB24 bully. It was an odd part of a new effort that Paloma has made to try to control the narrative being assigned to her this summer.

Also, a lot of Big Brother alums are mad at Daniel Durston following the episode where he was shown repeatedly berating Taylor. That episode led to a big backlash from many people who have played the game before.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.