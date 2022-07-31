Paloma Aguilar accuses Taylor Hale of bullying her in new video

Former BB24 cast member Paloma Aguilar has more to say about the show. Pic credit: CBS

Paloma Aguilar from Big Brother 24 just released a new video where she accused fellow houseguests Taylor Hale of bullying her in the house.

At the start of this new video, Paloma lets people know that she chose to self-evict due to her mental health and states that it had nothing to do with Taylor or anyone else.

As the video continues, Paloma says she is “so sick of people on Twitter making assumptions” about her and what she did while she was playing the game.

“It’s as simple as this,” Paloma says as she prepares to get to the point of her video.

“I was in the house, bullied by Taylor,” she begins. “You know, I’m in the shower, washing my hair, and she makes a comment and makes fun of how I look, in the shower, right? Or I drop a piece of pineapple, and there’s a condescending comment that happened, right?”

“So what does someone do when they’re bullied,” Paloma adds after making those statements in the form of questions. “They clap back, right? And it’s not taking the high road.”

Paloma Aguilar lashes out at Taylor Hale (again)

Below is the full video where Paloma shares her thoughts on the Big Brother house and what she claims were her interactions with Taylor. She also hints that the show portrayed her incorrectly (again) while doubling down on her claim that she is friends with Taylor now.

Paloma also ends the video by telling everyone that she doesn’t care if anyone believes her side of the story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

News from the Big Brother house

We have a breakdown of the latest Big Brother 24 spoilers here. It includes who won the Head of Household Competition, who they nominated for eviction, and then who won the Week 4 Veto Competition.

And outside of the house, Big Brother alums are mad at Daniel Durston for how he has been acting toward Taylor in the game.

There are also a lot of Big Brother fans upset at Jasmine Davis for sitting out challenges. That includes former Big Brother houseguests weighing in on Jasmine expressing a fear of heights during a recent episode.

To catch up on the current season of Big Brother, fans can stream all episodes using Paramount+. The Big Brother live feeds are also available again this year, allowing everyone to go back and watch what has taken place.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.