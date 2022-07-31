Why is Jasmine allowed to just sit out? Big Brother fans want her gone

Jasmine Davis has struggled a lot during Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Jasmine Davis has been having a tough time on Big Brother 24, even though she enjoyed an entire week of safety due to Matt Turner winning the last HOH Competition.

During the Week 2 HOH Competition, Jasmine hurt her ankle/foot, even as many Big Brother fans thought she touched the ground. She ended up advancing and winning a pie-eating challenge, giving her the power of the house.

In Week 3, Turner won HOH, and because he had to go with Jasmine as his partner, she too ended up safe for the week. Not really competing for two weeks and doing a lot of lounging around the house has rubbed some fans the wrong way.

When Jasmine is shown during episodes, she often opts out of challenges, which hasn’t been a great look for her.

After Jasmine opted out of the last Veto Competition with a proclamation that she was afraid of heights, it didn’t go over well on social media.

And playing as part of a duo, it has become even more important for people to try their hardest in competitions, despite Nicole Loyag quitting on her partner, Taylor Hale.

Big Brother fans react to Jasmine Davis not competing

Many people watching Big Brother this summer have commented on Jasmine looking like she is working hard not to compete – including former Big Brother houseguests weighing in.

“Not laughing at jasmine passing out & i’m glad she’s ok but homegirl was really trying her HARDEST not to compete. the medic cleared her ankle so she said ‘i think i’m about to pass out’ then they cleared her after passing out so she said ‘i think i’m scared of heights’ #BB24[sic],” wrote BB23 cast member Hannah Chaddha.

More comments about Jasmine Davis sitting out

“Okay, can we get a replacement for Jasmine? Why havent we medically cleared contestants before coming onto the show?! Phobias like heights should be discussed because sometimes comps may include these. #BB24” wrote a Twitter user named Nika.

“Shes milking it, theres nothing wrong with her foot anymore, nor did Jasmine really pass out that was so acted out it was ridiculous, then shes afraid of heights All she wants to do is eat & $h!+talk #BB24[sic],” wrote another frustrated Big Brother fan.

Why is Jasmine just allowed to sit out on Big Brother?

The show’s producers allow houseguests to continue competing at their own risk, even if they are injured. In Jasmine’s case, she was medically cleared to participate in that Week 3 Veto Competition, but she chose not to.

In the past, the most memorable injured houseguest was Christmas Abbott, who kept competing on Big Brother 19, despite being hurt for a large chunk of the season. The BB19 cast carried her, thanks to the urging of Paul Abrahamian, and she made it all the way to the final three.

The BB24 cast could vote Jasmine out if she refuses to compete in challenges, but they have not taken that initiative. Some of them really feel sorry for her.

And the producers aren’t really going to step in and demand that she try, as there is a long history of people throwing/not trying to compete in challenges. Viewers need to look no further than Nicole quitting on her partner. Just don’t suggest that she quits…

Some Big Brother 24 spoilers from Week 4

Important Big Brother 24 spoilers about the Power of Veto just came out on the live feeds, looking at the drama that could be coming up at the Veto Meeting.

The game has gotten really good inside of the Big Brother house, no matter how much of that game Jasmine Davis has participated in.

