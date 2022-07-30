Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who just won the Week 4 Power of Veto?

Nicole Layog is part of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from Saturday are led by the veto results. Seven houseguests just played for the Week 4 Power of Veto, setting the stage for what might happen at the next Eviction Ceremony.

After the latest episode of the show, a Head of Household Competition took place in the backyard. The challenge itself was based on the new movie, The Invitation.

Monte Taylor became the new HOH, keeping The Leftovers in power right after they pulled off a huge surprise on the rest of the house. As Jasmine Davis would say, The Leftovers served up Blindside Butter Beans.

As the HOH, Monte had to put a duo on the block, and he went with Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos. The two ladies are outside of The Leftovers, and also the perfect pawns to get bigger threats out of the game.

With the nominees set, the BB24 cast took part in a Veto Competition on Saturday (July 30), with a lot on the line for some of the houseguests. And it was also important for some of them to play and win safety or possibly risk getting backdoored.

Now, the Big Brother veto results for the week are in, and a very interesting situation has risen up in the house. It’s also important to note that Joseph Abdin and Terrance Higgins are safe due to being in the trio with Monte, and they all got to play for the POV.

Who won the Week 4 Power of Veto on Big Brother 24?

The duo of Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener just won the Veto Competition, granting them safety and also the opportunity to take Alyssa and Indy off of the block.

The catch here, though, is that Daniel is not part of The Leftovers, so he can’t be privy to some of the conversations about how the Power of Veto should be used. It could be a very tricky few days.

More drama to come from Big Brother 24 cast

Someone new is going home at the August 4 Eviction Ceremony. Right now, it will be either Indy or Alyssa, with Alyssa seen as the much bigger threat in the game. If the Power of Veto gets used, that could shift everything.

The Veto Meeting takes place on Monday (August 1), and that’s when The Leftovers are hoping that Daniel will have been convinced to use the POV to save the ladies. That will then lead to a backdoor plan being put into action by the alliance, likely with Nicole going on the block with Taylor Hale.

Before feeds cut, Nicole says how much she loves when Julie calls out problematic HGs … 🤭😂 #BB24 pic.twitter.com/GVw9TE4pyC — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) July 30, 2022

More Big Brother 24 spoilers should be coming from the live feeds over the next few days. That’s where we should learn whether or not Daniel wants to use the POV or keep the nominations the same.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.