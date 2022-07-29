Big Brother: The Leftovers serve up some Blindside Butter Beans

Daniel Durston is competing as part of the Big Brother 24 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 season just got flipped upside down, with The Leftovers alliance serving up some Blindside Butter Beans in Week 3. Jasmine might be displeased with how her quotes are getting used, though.

With HOH Turner leading the way, his alliance with Monte, Joseph, Michael, Brittany, Taylor, and Kyle were able to get Ameerah evicted from the Big Brother house on Thursday night.

We can safely call it a double blindside, as well, because even after Ameerah was on the block, she thought that it was Terrance (the other nominee) who was getting sent home. Nope. Terrance survived to fight another day.

During the eviction episode on July 28, a lot of additional conversations were shown that led to this outcome, including Turner telling the house that he was done with people bullying Taylor. In a Diary Room session, Taylor pledged her allegiance to Turner after that.

The Leftovers also did a brilliant job at keeping things under wraps when it came to how the eviction vote would turn out, giving Ameerah and her closest allies zero time to work at saving her.

It all made for some great television, and if some of these houseguests can keep secrets that well for the rest of the summer, the Big Brother 24 season could become very memorable.

Terrance lost his Festie Bestie

By a vote of 7-4, Ameerah Jones was evicted from the Big Brother house. Terrance Higgins even got a sympathy vote from Daniel, who was convinced that he was throwing away his vote so that his buddy wouldn’t have no support. He was shocked when Julie revealed the votes. So was Ameerah, who walked out the door with a devastated look on her face.

After the vote, Terrance was told he got to join the duo of his choice. Julie put him on the spot right away, and he announced that he was joining the duo of Monte and Joseph. They then went to the backyard to begin the next Head of Household Competition.

Ameerah: shoutouts, thanks for welcoming me, time of my life, trying hard, enjoys the game

Terrance: shoutouts, you know how I feel about you & the game, Turner your move was courageous, "what if" pic.twitter.com/h255Zkj5z2 — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) July 29, 2022

The Head of Household Competition didn’t take place during the July 28 episode. It will be played later in the evening and it is based on the new movie, The Invitation. The Big Brother 24 spoilers about who wins it will come out on the live feeds later.

We get a sneak peek, but no real results.

News from outside of the Big Brother house

In her return to Instagram, Paloma is blaming social media for her early exit from Big Brother this summer. She is also trying to shift the narrative, again insinuating that live feed subscribers don’t have the full story, but providing no details to refute what people have already seen.

An extended interview with Pooch and Julie Chen Moonves was also released, where Pooch talks more about how he felt he was making a smart move by going up on the block in Week 2. He severely underestimated what the women in the BB24 house were doing.

The next episode of Big Brother 24 arrives on July 31, where a new Nomination Ceremony will reveal who has been placed on the block. That’s also when the CBS audience will get to see the HOH Competition footage.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.