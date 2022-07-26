Big Brother extended exit interview with Pooch and Julie Chen Moonves released

Finishing in 15th place on Big Brother 24 was Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli. Pic credit: CBS

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli took part in a long Big Brother exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, speaking about how surprised he was about that 12-0 eviction vote.

Pooch thought Taylor Hale was about to get voted out of the Big Brother house, and even though he was warned about a possible house flip, he went into the Eviction Ceremony confident that he would survive.

In the interview shared below, Julie mentioned how Joseph Abdin had tried to warn Pooch that he might be in danger of getting voted out. It was something that Pooch probably needed to have taken seriously.

Pooch even told Matt Turner that Joseph was “an idiot” for thinking that the house would vote him out. But Joseph was right, and as anyone watching the Big Brother live feeds already knew, the women wanted to take full advantage of Pooch being on the block.

Julie also let Pooch know that Joseph is a lawyer, which is something he had not mentioned in the house. Pooch said he wasn’t surprised to hear that based on how well he could conduct himself.

What surprised Pooch the most was that his plan to be a pawn didn’t lead to him making it deep into the Summer 2022 season of the show.

Pooch wanted to build a resume by being a pawn

As for why Pooch felt that it was a great time to be a pawn, he was convinced that none of “the girls” had been aligned and that they were just acting emotionally. But it turned out that every woman left in the house worked to have him evicted.

Big Brother live feeds getting very chaotic (spoilers)

Since Pooch got evicted, things have been really moving really fast in the game. Matt Turner took over as Head of Household, and a new Besties twist descended on the BB24 cast.

As for the latest Big Brother spoilers, the Week 3 Veto Meeting took place on Monday, leading to Turner pulling off a huge backdoor plan. He worked out a blindside plan with the new alliance called The Leftovers, and Ameerah Jones became the target.

After that Monday Veto Meeting, the Big Brother live feeds turned very chaotic, with a lot of tears and quite a bit of drama as people tried to figure out where loyalties were going to be ahead of the next Eviction Ceremony.

Moving ahead, we look forward to hearing more from Pooch when he starts interacting with Big Brother fans on social media.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.