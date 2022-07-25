Big Brother 24 spoilers: Did the Power of Veto get used today?

Jasmine Davis served as the Week 2 HOH on Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Important Big Brother 24 spoilers from Monday afternoon center around the Week 3 Veto Meeting.

The duo of Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner won the Veto Competition for the week, meaning they could then take themselves off the block.

Head of Household Matt Turner was tasked with putting a duo on the block during the latest Nomination Ceremony, all due to a new twist that the producers unleashed. He went with Brittany and Michael, but he always had a backdoor plan in mind.

A new Festie Bestie twist has the remaining members of the BB24 cast playing as duos. It meant the HOH had to put a duo on the block, even if he was only targeting one of them. But it also meant that a duo could save themselves during the Veto Competition.

When Brittany and Michael won the Power of Veto, it gave them the opportunity to come off the block at Monday’s Veto Meeting, and that is exactly what they chose to do.

Turner then had to name a replacement duo to go up on the block, and anyone watching the Big Brother live feeds saw that there was a big plan about to go into action.

The Week 3 Veto Meeting spoilers

At the Big Brother Veto Meeting, Brittany and Michael used the Power of Veto to save themselves. Then, Turner put up Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins as the replacement duo. Now, it will be either Ameerah or Terrance going home at the next Big Brother Eviction Ceremony.

Right before the Veto Meeting took place, Turner pulled aside Daniel Duston to let him know that his plans for the week had shifted away from trying to get Taylor Hale out.

Big Brother spoilers about the Eviction Ceremony

Currently, a large alliance is ready to backdoor Ameerah on Thursday night. Terrance is likely safe on the block, even though he might be experiencing a bit of trepidation.

This new alliance, called The Leftovers, was formed as a way to shake things up in Week 3. Now, they have the numbers to vote Ameerah right out the front door if they choose to stick to that plan over the next few days.

The Big Brother episode schedule is back on track, so we will see a new installment centered on the Power of Veto on July 27 and then the Week 3 Eviction Ceremony on July 28. It could be very interesting to see what Ameerah has to say to host Julie Chen Moonves during her exit interview if The Leftovers carry out their idea.

