Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who is the real eviction target?

The Big Brother 24 spoilers coming from the live feeds reveal that there is a new target in play, meaning things could get pretty dramatic ahead of the next Eviction Ceremony.

When the Veto Meeting takes place on Monday (July 25), the current head of Household is going to be put in a difficult position, but it is one in which he certainly appears ready for.

Breaking down some of the previous Big Brother 24 spoilers: Pooch went home, Matt Turner became HOH, and then Turner nominated Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner for eviction.

Within the context of the show, a huge new duo twist has taken over the BB24 cast. Everyone is now working in duos, which means the person partnered with the HOH becomes safe for the week — that person is Jasmine Davis.

At a very interesting Veto Competition, Brittany and Michael won it, meaning they will get to take themselves off of the block at the Veto Meeting. Turner will then be tasked with nominating a different duo in their place.

It had looked like Taylor Hale was still the main target for a lot of people in the house, but Taylor might just get a reprieve if Turner goes through with the plan he just put together with his new alliance.

Who is Matt Turner targeting for eviction on Big Brother 24?

Turner has a new alliance called The Leftovers and they are planning to work together beyond this week. Taylor is part of that alliance, so she won’t go up on the block if Turner sticks to the plan.

Instead, Turner is working to get Ameerah Jones out in a huge blindside. Her partner is Terrance Higgins, who would also go on the block as one of the two people at risk of going home on Thursday night.

it's a go –

Joseph to Taylor: "you're not a shield, you're part of this alliance" #bb24 pic.twitter.com/cjdYfLNOA1 — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) July 24, 2022

It would be really interesting if Turner ended up pulling off a blindside after it seemed like his singular focus was to get Taylor out of the game. She seems to have nine lives in the Big Brother, and could survive to compete in Week 4.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.