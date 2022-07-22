Big Brother Besties twist: Spoilers about game change

Alyssa Snider is part of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother Besties twist has been unleashed upon the house, forcing the members of the BB24 cast to adjust their games after the latest eviction.

An eviction took place on Thursday evening, thus bringing an end to the week where Jasmine Davis was the Head of Household. The nominees were Pooch and Taylor Hale, but it was Pooch who got sent home from Big Brother.

With another member of the BB24 cast eliminated, the remaining 14 houseguests battled it out to decide the next Head of Household. Well, 13 of them battled while Jasmine watched on.

The new Big Brother 24 HOH is Matt Turner. When the live feeds came back on later in the evening, Turner had taken over the power in the house. But due to the twist, it looks like Turner is going to have some help from Jasmine.

Host Julie Chen Moonves had been teasing an upcoming twist, and it appears that they needed the BB24 cast to get down to just 14 people in order to activate it. The exact details will be announced to the television audience during the July 24 episode, but a lot has been revealed on the live feeds.

Back to eliminated houseguests for a moment, though, as Paloma Aguilar popped up on social media following her Big Brother exit.

How does Big Brother Besties twist work?

With this new twist to the game, the Big Brother houseguests will be working in duos. Much like how the Big Brother 23 cast competed in teams of four to start the season, this group is going to be working in teams of two for the time being.

While the twist is going on, one person becomes the HOH, and their partner is also safe from eviction. That immunity could prove to be very important. Additionally, the HOH decides on one duo to go up on the block at the Nomination Ceremony.

Turner is safe, and so is his partner, outgoing HOH Jasmine.

I had speculated that we might have dual HoH's with the bestie twist – we don't. Jasmine is Turner's "Bestie" but all it means is she is 'safe' from the sounds of it. She does however have blurry version… enjoy her looking for her sunglasses in this clip.. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/hkWKezv3jI — Big Brother Gossip 🇺🇦 (@BBGossip) July 22, 2022

Who are the new Big Brother 24 duos?

Below is the list of Big Brother 24 duos that have become obvious on the live feeds. Each team will be working hard to stay safe throughout the week.

HOH Turner and Jasmine Davis

Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor

Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes

Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins

Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale

Indy Santos and Alyssa Snider

Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener

And below is a nice image that a Twitter user put together to put faces to names for the Besties twist.

Turner hosts his Nomination Ceremony on July 22, and then the houseguests play in the Week 3 Veto Competition on July 23. We will likely learn more specific details about how long the Festies Besties twist is going to run when Julie speaks about it on the July 24 episode.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.