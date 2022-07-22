Big Brother 24 spoilers: Who is the new Head of Household for Week 3?

Nicole Layog would love to become the Big Brother 2022 winner. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 spoilers from the live feeds reveal the name of the Week 3 Head of Household. With a new person in charge, it will be interesting to see who gets nominated next.

On Thursday night, Pooch got evicted from the Big Brother house. He was on the block next to Taylor Hale, and he had thought that he was going to be a pawn at the beginning of the week.

Unfortunately for Pooch, he started annoying the wrong people on the BB24 cast, and he went from pawn to target in a matter of days. He may never have realized how important it was for him to win that Power of Veto to save himself.

The feeds ended up being off for quite a long time on Thursday evening, but they came back at roughly 8:40 p.m. PT (house time) and it was a bit shocking to learn who had won the second HOH Competition.

Matt Turner is your new Head of Household. He takes over the power from Jasmine Davis, and it would be extremely surprising if he doesn’t end up targeting Taylor for eviction.

Turner was pretty close to Pooch in the game, so this could become a revenge mission in Week 3, and it would be a very understanding nomination for an HOH to make.

Nominations on Friday

At some point on Friday, July 22, Matt Turner will host the Nomination Ceremony. Two people will end up on the block and they will immediately be at risk of going home.

Then, on Saturday, July 23, the houseguests will play in the Week 3 Veto Competition. Can Michael Bruner win his third Power of Veto of the summer? Stay tuned.

As a reminder, the next episode of Big Brother 24 is on Sunday, July 24, when a two-hour presentation shows CBS viewers the eviction, the HOH Competition, and the Nomination Ceremony.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.