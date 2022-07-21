Derek Frazier calls former Big Brother winner a ‘washed up used condom’

The Big Brother 2021 cast featured Derek Frazier. Pic credit: CBS

Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23 didn’t take it well when a former Big Brother winner made a comment about him on social media.

During the July 20 episode of Big Brother 24, Derek, who is often referred to as Big D on social media, was making comments about members of the Summer 2022 cast.

“Micheal does not have the pizzazz he thinks he possesses. BORING #bb24,” Derek posted with a yawning emoji.

Derek was referring to Michael Bruner, a self-professed Big Brother superfan who has won the first two Veto Competitions of the Big Brother 2022 season.

Seeing Derek’s post on Twitter led to Big Brother 8 winner Evel Dick Donato making one of his own.

“Big D criticizing any BB HG,” reads the caption to a GIF that has a clown saying, “Step right up and meet the biggest clown of all!”

Derek Frazier and Evel Dick Donato have a Twitter beef

First up is the post that Derek made about BB24 cast member Michael.

Micheal does not have the pizzazz he thinks he possesses. BORING 🥱#bb24 pic.twitter.com/bbiy0wcfCk Get our Big Brother newsletter! July 21, 2022

And here is what Evel Dick put up after Derek’s post.

Big D criticizing any BB HG pic.twitter.com/8acdlcdfYB — EvelDick (@EvelDick) July 21, 2022

When a Big Brother fan agreed with what Evel Dick had posted, the BB8 winner came back to add to his post.

“Big d shouldnt criticize any hg bb game,” wrote Twitter user Endy Lu.

“The only thing Big D should be allowed to criticize is the comfort of a couch,” responded Evel Dick.

Evel Dick Donato makes a post about Derek Frazier from BB23. Pic credit: @EvelDick/Twitter

Derek gets really mad, calls Evel Dick a ‘used condom’

Seeing the posts that Evel Dick made about him on Twitter, Derek returned to post an even longer response.

“@EvelDick You washed up used condom! I ALREADY TOLD YOU OVER THE PHONE A LONG TIME AGO! DONT PLAY WITH ME, Next time you wanna talk your s**t, make sure you @ me but I know your scarecrow scary a** won’t! Once again keep my name out your mouth #bb24,” Derek posted to Twitter.

BB23’s Derek Frazier sent Evel Dick Donato a message. Pic credit: @TheDerekFrazier/Twitter

Big Brother 24 rolls on

An updated episode schedule for Big Brother 24 is here, which some fans might need after CBS had to move some things around.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the news yet, Jessica Graf just had a baby with Cody Nickson. The couple met as members of the Big Brother 19 cast, and this is now their third child together.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.