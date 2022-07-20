Big Brother 24 Eviction Ceremony to be taped days in advance

Taylor Hale is trying to survive in the Big Brother house. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 Eviction Ceremony for Week 2 is going to be taped well before CBS viewers get to find out what went down.

It was recently revealed by CBS that the Thursday night episode of Big Brother has been postponed. This is terrible news for fans who were excited to find out how Week 2 in the house was going to end.

With Jasmine Davis as the Head of Household, there has been a lot of chatter about what could take place at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony, with two ideas prevalent after the Week 2 BB24 Veto Meeting took place.

Without giving anything away to any Big Brother fans who don’t know yet, there are two people on the block who are waiting to find out which one of them is going home next.

The first person eliminated from Big Brother 24 was Paloma Aguilar, with some reasons now given for Paloma’s exit. Now, though, someone is going to be joining her on the outside.

The Eviction Ceremony was supposed to take place on Thursday, July 21, but it got postponed until Friday night. Then, an announcement came out that it was pushed back again.

Next Big Brother Eviction Ceremony is not live

The Week 2 Eviction Ceremony will be shown to CBS viewers on Sunday, July 24. But in order to make it work, the producers are going to be filming it well before Sunday night arrives.

It appears that the Eviction Ceremony will be filming on Thursday evening still (July 21), allowing the houseguests to stay on schedule, even if that means the audience is going to fall way behind.

Upcoming Big Brother 24 schedule

Episode 6 of Big Brother 24 is going to air at 8/7c on Wednesday, July 20. That’s when viewers will find out what happened with the Power of Veto and who wound up on the block as the final nominees of the week.

Then, Episode 7 will air on Sunday, July 24, and it is going to be a two-hour installment. It will likely begin with the Eviction Ceremony, present a Head of Household Competition, and then show who got nominated in Week 3.

Hopefully, the Big Brother live feeds aren’t shut down for days on end because turning them off from Thursday through Sunday would be pretty frustrating to many paid subscribers.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.