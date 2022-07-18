Big Brother 24 spoilers: Veto Meeting sets final eviction nominees

Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli was nominated for eviction in Week 2 on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

New Big Brother 24 spoilers have come from the live feeds on Monday, as the houseguests just took part in the second Veto Meeting of the summer.

It has been a busy few days to get to this point, beginning with Jasmine Davis becoming the new Head of Household. She has some ideas in mind and put them into action at the Nomination Ceremony.

Jasmine nominated Taylor Hale and Pooch for eviction, giving her reasons during the Sunday night episode of the show that aired on CBS. But the trio also had to play in a Veto Competition over the weekend.

There is also still a lot of debate about whether or not Jasmine touched the ground during her race against Terrance Higgins in the HOH Competition. Here is a video and still photo of that event in question, and fans aren’t ready to put it to bed yet.

The Veto Competition took place on Saturday and featured Jasmine, Pooch, Taylor, Terrance, Ameerah Jones, and Michael Bruner. They all knew how important having the right person win the Power of Veto would be in setting the final nominees.

Michael won the Week 2 Power of Veto, marking the second straight week that he has held power in his hands. This also meant he would have to host the Veto Meeting, where he had the chance to save Taylor or Pooch from the block.

Did Michael Bruner use the Power of Veto?

Michael just finished hosting the Veto Meeting, where he apparently chose not to use the Power of Veto. By not using the POV, the BB24 cast will be voting to evict either Pooch or Taylor at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

Looking forward, there is still another twist coming that Julie Chen Moonves hinted at during a previous episode.

