Big Brother 24 Week 2 twist teased, Julie is asked about Paloma exit

Big Brother 24 is heading toward the first Eviction Ceremony of the summer, but the producers may have something else in mind based on the latest rumors about the show.

For fans who haven’t heard the news, rumors state that Paloma Aguilar is “gone” from the game. Adding to those rumors is that the Big Brother live feeds were turned off, with the producers taking away that service from the paid subscribers.

Ahead of the big night, host Julie Chen Moonves has been talking a lot about the show, teasing what’s coming down the road, and sharing her opinions on the treatment of Taylor Hale by the BB24 cast.

“I can’t address any rumors right now. But you will have answers on tonight’s live show,” Julie said to Parade in a new interview.

She had been asked if she could say anything about the situation in the BB house that led to all of the rumors and the live feeds getting shut down. Her answer was expected, as producers want Big Brother fans to tune in for that new episode.

Regarding that episode, it begins at 9/8c on Thursday night (July 14), with a possible eviction night twist greeting the remaining houseguests. It’s also possible that things get altered if Paloma has indeed stopped participating in the season.

Julie hints at a Week 2 twist for Big Brother 24

“I would say that with this backstage twist. We’re going to reveal all the beats of it. How much of it actually plays out to the extent that is intended, we’ll have to all wait and see,” Julie explained about how the backstage twist could still play out.

“But next week, with the new twist, all I will say is that it involves something I would describe as a ‘BB Bestie,'” Julie went on to state.

Julie also spoke about Taylor Hale situation

“What I think Taylor has experienced in the house and what we’ve seen on the live feeds are separate from each other. A lot of it has been classic Big Brother trash talk behind someone’s back because you feel threatened by them,” Julie stated when addressing how Twitter has responded to the way that some houseguests have been treating Taylor Hale.

Julie also stated that “jealousy” is coming into play for some of the other houseguests and that it manifested into what people have been seeing on the live feeds. From that standpoint, it is going to be very interesting to see if she or the producers address anything that has surfaced during the past week, or if the narrative of the next episode will instead be about Paloma quitting/leaving Big Brother.

As a reminder, July 14 is an eviction night for the show, and Big Brother 24 returns with a new episode on Sunday, July 17 at 8/7c.

