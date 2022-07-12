Big Brother spoilers: How will Eviction Ceremony twist work?

Terrance Higgins is a member of the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers may have been leaked about how the big twist during the first Eviction Ceremony is going to work. This is what host Julie Chen Moonves was teasing fans about back on the season premiere.

For anyone who wants to read about the Veto Meeting and the final nominees, here are those Big Brother live feed spoilers. In summation, two people are on the block and both are at risk of going home during the July 14 Eviction Ceremony.

But the night is also going to be impacted by the results of America’s Vote. The vote is between three people whom Pooch gave a Backstage Pass to on the season premiere, and they are also at risk of getting sent home early.

The first America’s Vote for Big Brother 24 is still open, so fans have a bit more time to save Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, or Paloma Aguilar. Two of them are going to be in a difficult spot when eviction night arrives.

How could the Eviction Ceremony twist work?

If the information posted by Spoiler Girl on social media is correct, the evicted houseguest will have to battle against one of the losers from America’s Vote. The winner of that challenge stays in the game, while the other person becomes the first member of the BB24 cast to be sent home.

It’s unclear who the evicted houseguest will compete against, but one theory that has been shared is that Pooch, because he is the Backstage Boss, will get to choose who enters that challenge. He would have to pick from Paloma, Brittany, and Alyssa, with one of those three women gaining safety thanks to America.

Some BB24 spoilers may have been revealed about Week 1. Pic credit: @SpoilerGirl1/Twitter

This is all unconfirmed information as the producers try to keep the big Eviction Ceremony twist under wraps until Thursday night arrives. It does seem to fit with what Julie hinted at, and it does seem to create a situation where the people that Pooch chose would then be at risk of going home.

For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, BB24 cast member Matt Turner has been accused of bullying by his sister.

The show has also been trending for the wrong reason, with the treatment of Taylor Hale upsetting many Big Brother alums.

We officially have our first two houseguests on the block!🔑👀 #ICYMI catch up on yesterday's #BB24 episode anytime on @paramountplus: https://t.co/MSJs72bvNM pic.twitter.com/zhATfnWmPl — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 11, 2022

How will the twist work out? Make sure to tune in for the July 14 episode to find out for sure.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.