Big Brother spoilers: What happened at Veto Meeting, who is on the block?

Big Brother spoilers coming from the live feeds reveal what just happened at the Veto Meeting. We also now know who will be on the block for the Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night.

It has been a busy few days in the Big Brother house, with the BB24 cast participating in a Nomination Ceremony, a Veto Competition, and now a Veto Meeting. And they still don’t know about the Eviction Ceremony twist that is on the horizon.

On Saturday, the houseguests participated in their first Veto Competition of the summer. It was an extremely important challenge for Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins after Head of Household Daniel Durston put them on the block.

Either nominee securing the Power of Veto would mean that they could then save themselves from the block, thus forcing Daniel to come up with a replacement nominee. And due to a negative atmosphere in the BB24 house, he already had a plan ready to go if that happened.

The Veto results dictate a nominee

The Veto Competition results revealed that Michael won the challenge. And with the Power of Veto in his possession, he used it to take himself off the block on Monday afternoon.

With Michael now safe, Daniel had to nominate someone new to sit next to Terrance on the block. And that’s when he went with a name that will leave many Big Brother fans frustrated about the Week 1 events on BB24.

Who is nominated for eviction now?

Daniel put Taylor Hale on the block. This means that either Taylor or Terrance could be going home on Thursday night. At the moment, it looks like Terrance is pretty safe, though, as the all-girls alliance has it in for Taylor.

Things could get shaken up a bit based on the results of America’s Vote and the twist that is coming on the July 14 episode, but the two people most at risk of going home right now are Taylor and Terrance.

As a reminder, the show’s next episode arrives on July 13. That’s when the Veto Competition and the Veto Meeting will be shown to CBS viewers. It’s also likely when some of the conversations that led to Taylor being on the block get revealed.

For a complete look at the upcoming calendar, here is the Big Brother 24 episode schedule.

