Big Brother 24: Huge eviction night twist teased for BB24 cast

The eliminations for Big Brother 24 could look a lot different than they did on BB17 (pictured). Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24 evictions are going to present a huge twist this summer. Host Julie Chen Moonves just revealed that the BB24 cast is going to be in for a surprise and that it is going to start with the first Eviction Ceremony of the season.

According to the Big Brother 2022 schedule, that first Eviction Ceremony won’t arrive until Thursday, July 14, but it sounds like that could be a very eventful night of television.

And since everyone on the BB24 cast is playing the game for the first time, it will be very interesting to see how they handle dealing with a twist right before they have to send someone home.

Julie Chen Moonves teases BB24 eviction twist

“I think the big headline is the first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night,” Julie began stating during an interview with Sharon Tharp of Us Weekly.

“And these houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night. So, your head is going to be spinning this season,” Julie elaborated while maintaining some mystery about what’s coming.

What does it all mean? It means that even if you are on the block, it doesn’t mean that you are going home that week. It’s also very telling that Julie said it is a “twisted twist” that the houseguests will face.

The full details of this new Big Brother 24 twist won’t be revealed until the live eviction night, but Julie did explain that it is something she thinks will be in place for the first half of the summer.

Here's my interview with @JCMoonves about #bb24! She reveals the "BB Fest" theme of the summer, describes the "BB Motel" house theme with a retro Palm Springs vibe, and teases a big eviction night twist. (Also included is my pitch for finale night.) https://t.co/dmlZbRN2Dq Get our Big Brother newsletter! July 5, 2022

More details about the Big Brother 24 season

Big Brother fans will be greeted with a new house design for the 2022 season, and a new theme should keep the party going all summer.

It’s also important to remind everyone that Big Brother 24 will be shorter than normal, and that the 99-day seasons may have become a thing of the past. Julie noted that she doesn’t feel it will impact the players.

The Big Brother live feeds are returning, with the expectation that the feeds will get turned on right after the West Coast viewing of the season premiere. That’s where fans can see the alliances forming, and the eviction targets start to take shape.

Sorry folks, Big Brother: After Dark is still not back, which means no bonus footage on any networks outside of the regularly scheduled episodes.

It's almost time to meet the house guests! 🙌 Can you guess who will be your favorite from their voices alone? Stay tuned! Official cast announcement coming VERY soon! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/9kJxpGK6lw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2022

As a reminder, the Big Brother 24 season premiere is 90 minutes long and will serve as the lead-in for a new show called The Challenge USA that will air after it on Wednesday evenings.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 at 8/7c on CBS.