Big Brother 24 theme, house design released for Summer 2022 season

Julie Chen Moonves returns to host Big Brother 2022 season. Pic credit: Julie Holland/CBS

The Big Brother 24 themes have finally been released and it should be another exciting season of the show for Summer 2022.

As a reminder, the BB24 cast will begin playing the game on Wednesday, July 6, with the season premiere debuting at 8/7c on CBS.

It’s going to be a busy night on Day 1, with some twists getting introduced right away for the all-new group of houseguests. And fans are going to get a 90-minute episode to digest everything.

The Big Brother 24 schedule that has been laid out by CBS also indicates that Wednesday night installments will be followed by the first season of The Challenge USA. That’s a new reality show spin-off that will feature a few Big Brother alums.

What is the Big Brother 24 summer theme?

According to host Julie Chen Moonves, “The BB Fest” is the theme for Big Brother 24. She revealed that in the new interview shared below that she just did with Sharon Tharp.

“Every week throughout the summer, you’re going to see different themes like a music fest, a comedy fest, a renaissance fest… But my personal favorite, and I think most people will agree, is going to be the zing fest,” Julie went on to explain.

It’s pretty clear that Julie was referring to Zingbot making a return to visit the BB24 cast and that he could have some jokes to share with the cast. In all, it sounds like the plan is for the season to be one long party with new festivals presented every week or so to spice things up.

What is the house design for Big Brother 24?

“We’re calling it the BB Motel,” Julie told Sharon when speaking about the Big Brother 24 house design.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

“You can check in, but you can’t check out. You don’t really wanna check out. You don’t wanna get evicted. You wanna stay in the BB Motel. So it has that whole feel to it this year. Retro,” Julie went on to explain while also laughing about her reference to song, Hotel California, she jokingly added.

She also explained that the house is going to have a “mid-century Palm Springs feel” that will be immediately very obvious.

More details will be coming out soon, including the official announcement of the Big Brother 24 cast and the 16 new people who are playing the game in Summer 2022.

Don’t forget to tune in for the 90-minute premiere and note that BB24 is going to be a shorter season than normal.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 at 8/7c on CBS.