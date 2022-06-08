Big Brother alums about to be featured on The Challenge USA for CBS

Derek Xiao from Big Brother 23 is one of the cast members of The Challenge USA. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother is advertising for the new season of The Challenge USA, which is going to be airing this summer on CBS. There are nine former Big Brother houseguests who filmed this new version of The Challenge that will debut on July 6.

CBS is trying something new, with the network using former contestants from its reality shows to construct a brand new Challenge cast. People from Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and even Love Island took part.

Now, it’s almost time for the episodes to be rolled out. And that means it’s also time to start heavily promoting the new version of the show, which will be airing after episodes of Big Brother 24 on Wednesday nights this summer.

It will be very interesting to see if CBS viewers will tune in, but having a lot of familiar faces from past seasons of its hit reality competition shows can’t hurt.

Who are the Big Brother alums on The Challenge USA?

The new image shared below features the nine Big Brother alums who are on The Challenge USA. Those people are Kyland Young (BB23), Xavier Prather (BB23), Angela Rummans (BB20), Enzo Palumbo (BB12 and BB22), Alyssa Lopez (BB23), Derek Xiao (BB23), Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), Azah Awasum (BB23), and David Alexander (BB21 and BB22).

“All around us are familiar faces… We’ve got some memorable @CBSBigBrother alums gearing up to compete on @TheChallenge starting Wednesday, July 6th! See you there. #TheChallengeUSA,” reads the caption for the new show.

All around us are familiar faces… We've got some memorable @CBSBigBrother alums gearing up to compete on @TheChallenge starting Wednesday, July 6th! See you there. 👊🏼 #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/1dHEf04isS — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 8, 2022

Promotional video released featured Big Brother alums on The Challenge

Below is a video advertisement that was released where everyone on The Challenge USA cast reveals their names. There are going to be a lot of familiar faces for people who have been watching CBS shows for a while.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Are you up for @thechallenge? We couldn’t be more excited to have some of our favorite CBS reality alums joining #TheChallengeUSA!



Don’t miss all the familiar faces and action Wednesday, July 6 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/IhgntLQT1m — CBS (@CBS) June 8, 2022

More news from the world of Big Brother

There are also some fun rumors out there about a Big Brother showmance playing on The Amazing Race. A new season of The Amazing Race is being filmed by CBS, and here is all of the information we have on it.

And if you haven’t heard the news, Big Brother 22 couple Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got married. The couple met for the first time in the Big Brother house and now they have taken the steps toward spending the rest of their lives together. It’s yet another successful Big Brother showmance to make it in the real world.

Big Brother 24 and The Challenge USA air on CBS during Summer 2022.