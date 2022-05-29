Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got married: Big Brother 22 alums had their wedding

Big Brother couple Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are now husband and wife. Pic credit: @ChristmasAbbott/Instagram

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott from Big Brother 22 got married this weekend in a ceremony that took place in Savannah, Georgia.

“We wanted to spend time with all your wonderful faces. Meet us here for some light bites and some drinks and say hello to all of our guests with us,” read the message that the couple provided guests for their big day.

As the story goes, Christmas and Memphis met for the first time when they became members of the BB22 cast back in Summer 2020. They had both played Big Brother prior to that, but were invited back to take part in another All-Stars season.

The duo was in a very strong alliance on BB22, making it deep into the summer. Memphis ended up finishing in fifth place, with Christmas making it to the fourth place slot. Cody Calafiore became the Big Brother 22 winner, and it was Enzo Palumbo who finished as the runner-up.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett get married

“What excites me most about marrying Christmas is I get to spend the rest of my life with her!” Memphis told E! News in an interview.

“We can continue to build our relationship and grow together. We have so much fun together and we complement each other. When you find something like that, you don’t ever want to let that go. She is my forever girl,” Memphis added.

“I get to be with the person that God created just for me! After meeting him, it became clear to me that God had a plan from the very start. I knew that everything that had happened in my life prepared me to meet him, so when I did, I would know he’s my person without a doubt. He is my best friend and my home and I get to spend forever with him,” Christmas stated.

Below is a photo that Memphis just shared to his Instagram Stories that shows Christmas in her wedding dress while hanging out with attendees.

Christmas having fun at her wedding. Pic credit: @MemphisGarrett/Instagram

We also expect the couple to share many more photos from their big day very soon.

