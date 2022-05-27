Big Brother 24 cast: Prizes, stipends set for Summer 2022

BB Comics should be back for the Big Brother 24 season. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 cast has a lot of money on the line, as producers have revealed that the increased prize money will remain in place for the Summer 2022 season.

After Big Brother: All-Stars 2 — where Cody Calafiore was named the unanimous winner over Enzo Palumbo — the producers increased the prize money for the show. It was a move to put Big Brother more in line with what some of the other reality competition shows had been offering.

On The Amazing Race and Survivor, the winners take home a $1 million prize and it has been at that level for quite some time. For Survivor: Winners at War — where producers brought back a group of only former winners — the prize was set at $2 million.

During Summer 2021, Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather won $750,000 for outlasting the rest of the BB23 cast. For finishing in second place, Derek Frazier won a nice $75,000 for lounging around all summer.

Big Brother 24 cash prizes

The Big Brother 24 winner is also going to earn $750,000 for outplaying everyone else, and the new runner-up will get a nice $75,000 for their efforts. There will also still be a $25,000 prize for America’s Favorite Houseguest, which went to Tiffany Mitchell last season.

Big brother 24 cast stipends

Every member of the Big Brother 24 cast gets paid to be on the show. They are paid in weekly cash stipends that extend for as long as they are still in the game. That includes being in the jury house, where members of the BB24 jury will continue to get paid while they are filmed and remain in waiting for finale night.

The stipends are a good way to keep members of Big Brother casts from self-evicting and quitting the game. By quitting, they could be forfeiting any money that they have accrued to that point.

One of the primary reasons for giving stipends is that it gives people an incentive to make it further in the game, even if they don’t stand a good chance at winning the big cash prize. It also softens the blow for someone who might get voted out in fourth or fifth place after competing for most of the summer.

It looks like the Big Brother 24 start date is set, and that it shouldn’t be too much longer under CBS starts revealing what the 2022 summer schedule is going to look like.

And in order to create additional buzz for the show, the first Big Brother 24 TV commercials are already running.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.