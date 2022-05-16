Who won Big Brother 23? One alliance ruled them all

The Big Brother 23 cast had a lot of interesting people on it. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 23 winner may not have been easy to predict early in the Summer 2021 season, but an extremely dominant alliance emerged and helped carry that person to the end.

After the producers used Big Brother 22 to present All-Stars 2 to the fans, it was time to put some new blood on the show. Quite a few Big Brother fans were ready for an entirely new cast, which is exactly what was put in place for BB23.

On the first episode of the season, it looked like Brandon “Frenchie” French, a self-proclaimed super fan of the show, was going to be a real threat to win the huge cash prize. He did very well on the Day 1 challenges, he had a strong alliance within in his team, and he knew the show. But he played too hard out of the gate, and he ended up being the second person evicted.

And as Frenchie’s control of the Big Brother house was coming to an end after his week as the Head of Household, it was clear that a large alliance was forming that would be tough for anyone to compete against.

The emergence of The Cookout

A six-person alliance known as The Cookout began controlling things from the shadows, with Tiffany Mitchell serving as the leader. She had a plan to have each person within her alliance befriend someone outside of the alliance and help control everything that took place in the game.

Tiffany, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, and Azah Awasum found a path to take their six-person alliance all the way to the end, setting a new standard for one alliance controlling an entire season of the show.

Who won Big Brother 23?

With just six people left in the game and all of them being members of The Cookout, the trio of guys decided it was time to get the ladies out. Tiffany was voted out first, and she was soon followed out the door by Hannah. Kyland then got blindsided, and Azah was taken to the final three by Xavier and Derek. But that duo of guys had been working together for a while, and it became Xavier and Derek in the final two chairs.

The BB23 jury didn’t have a hard time deciding who they wanted to become the latest Big Brother winner, as they voted 9-0 in favor of Xavier Prather, a 27-year-old attorney from the Midwest. Due to an increase in the cash prize that production made for the season, Xavier walked away with $750,000.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Big Brother 24 coming in Summer 2022

Potential houseguests who have applied to be on Big Brother 24 this summer know the strategy that The Cookout used, and it may never work again. But since it will be a new group of people playing the game in Summer 2022, maybe they will bring something new.

It looks like the Big Brother 24 start date is set for early July, so it shouldn’t be too much longer until fans are watching people play the game again. It has also been announced that the prize is still at $750,000 for the new cast.

Recently, producers asked for more people to apply to be on the BB24 cast, so there may still be time for people to submit an application to either appear on this season or one that comes around at a later date.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.