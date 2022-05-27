Big Brother 20 alums Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C just moved out of the country

Bayleigh Dayton and Chris Williams (Swaggy C) from Big Brother 20 have moved again. Pic credit: @swaggyctv/Instagram

Big Brother 20 cast members Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams are on the move again. The couple just shared the big news that they have left Los Angeles and Texas to build their lives together in a new location.

It was just the other day that Bayleigh posted a topless pregnancy photo to reveal that the couple has a baby on the way. It seems that the lives of the duo have been extremely busy lately.

Big Brother fans got to know Bayleigh and Swaggy C when they were part of the BB20 cast. That season took place in Summer 2018, with Bayleigh finishing in 11th place and Swaggy coming in 15th.

During the Big Brother 20 finale, Kaycee Clark was crowned the winner in a close jury vote over Tyler Crispen. But that’s not all that happened, as Swaggy proposed to Bayleigh on the stage, and the couple has been together ever since.

Bayleigh Dayton and Chris Williams have moved to Puerto Rico

“Moved to Puerto Rico w/ the wife & kids 🇵🇷 Got a mansion on the island and it’s so beautiful 🏝 Puerto Rico has been on our mind since living in Cali in 2021. WAY before Texas. God has a funny way of working things out,” Swaggy C posted as the caption to a great photo of the couple holding their dogs in front of their new home.

A house tour from the Big Brother 20 alums

“Our mansion is twice the size of our Penthouse in LA. We’ll do a house tour soon and throw it on YouTube. If you ever wanna visit Bay and I in PR, feel free. Offer is only for SOME of you 😂 I couldn’t have gotten here without God, and I’m glad He led me down this path. Enjoy your day guys. 🤝” Swaggy C shared with everyone.

In addition to everything they wrote on Instagram, the BB20 couple also shared a video that reveals the ins and outs of their new $10 million mansion. Below is the house tour that they have shared with all of their followers, friends, and family. It also includes a brief recap of where they have lived since residing in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.