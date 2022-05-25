Bayleigh Dayton from Big Brother 20 shares topless pregnancy photo

BB alums Bayleigh Dayton and Chris Williams met as members of the Big Brother 20 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams from Big Brother 20 are expecting a child. The couple started out as a Big Brother showmance, and now they have some big news to share with fans.

As members of the BB20 cast, Big Brother fans got to know Bayleigh and Swaggy C. Within the game, Swaggy C didn’t last very long, as he got sent home on Day 23 during the Summer 2018 season.

Bayleigh made it all the way to the BB20 jury house, even though she finished 11th overall that season. She then voted for Kaycee Clark to become the winner over Tyler Crispen on finale night.

On finale night, Swaggy C came back to sit on stage with everyone else. He then asked Bayleigh to marry him, and the pair have been a couple ever since. They even got married.

Bayleigh Dayton poses topless for pregnancy photo

“To have a baby coming in GENERAL… is a blessing. But to have a baby with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better 🙏🏾,” Swaggy C posted on a photo where Bayleigh is standing and he is kissing her belly.

“Everyone’s been asking where I’ve been. No stories. No posts. No YouTube. No webinars. I’ve just been gearing up and shifted my focus to Bay for a few weeks knowing our baby is arriving soon. Miscarriage in 2018. Third trimester almost over in 2022. Our child will be here soon 🤍,” Swaggy C explained about why he hadn’t been posting lately.

“Initially, Bayleigh and I were going to stay quiet until our baby was born. Not one word until birth. We recently just decided to reveal on her bday about 2 weeks ago. 😭 If you see this and are mad we didn’t tell you, we wanted to protect OUR peace, and keep it to ourself. 🙏🏾,” Swaggy C went on to elaborate.

Bayleigh Dayton shares a pregnant birthday photo

Bayleigh also made a post to her personal Instagram account, where she posed for a series of photos to help celebrate her birthday. That post came with the great news that she is pregnant.

“My BIRTHDAY GIFT this year is EXTRA SPECIAL 🤍 being a mom is all I’ve wanted for as long as I can remember. I used to dream of being a wife and a mother & now I am living those dreams,” Bayleigh opened the post on her page.

“Today feels a little heavy to post about my joy of bringing life into this world, considering the mourning families who we just witnessed losing their babies so violently. And, for me to say that I haven’t been worried about bringing a baby into this insanely terrifying place would be a lie. But, my prayer is that my baby will be a light to this world. That he or she will be a loving contribution that brings peace to not only us but everyone who crosses their path,” Bayleigh continued to say.

The full text of her post is shared with the image below, where Bayleigh strikes several different poses to celebrate the big day. Bayleigh also promised to flood our feeds with new photos as the birth of their child gets closer.

Big Brother 24 coming this summer

The first Big Brother 24 TV promo just ran on CBS, giving fans an enticing reminder that a new season of the show is coming out this summer.

It also looks like the Big Brother 24 start date is set for this summer, so it shouldn’t be too much longer before we find out the names of the BB24 cast members.

Big Brother 24 airs in the Summer of 2022 on CBS.