Big Brother 24 first episode: Julie Chen Moonves shares big news with fans

This summer, Julie Chen Moonves is back to help lead the show to another Big Brother winner. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 24’s first episode has an official drop date now, and host Julie Chen Moonves is back to using social media to get fans buzzing about the show.

Earlier in the day, CBS presented a word search to Big Brother fans, stating that the date of the first episode was buried within the letter grid. It was, but so were several other dates to get people discussing everything.

For the Summer 2022 season, a group of brand-new people to the game will be living in the Big Brother house. It looks to be another season made up entirely of newbies, which should be a really good thing for the show.

In summer 2020, the producers hosted Big Brother: All-Stars 2. For that season, the house was packed with people who had played the game before, leading to many pre-game alliances that carried into the house. Cody Calafiore was the winner.

Julie Chen Moonves announces Big Brother 24 start time

Taking to the TikTok account for Big Brother, Julie posted a video that depicts her getting ready, much like how she prepares to host an episode of the show. She tosses aside her robe to reveal a dress, and Julie then walks to retrieve her phone. Under that phone, written down on paper, is the official Big Brother 24 start date.

The first episode of Big Brother 24 airs on Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c on CBS. This will be a 90-minute installment of the show, immediately followed by the first episode of The Challenge USA on CBS.

There are a lot of current Big Brother rumors stating that it will be a live episode and that there might even be an audience again. Stay tuned!

@bigbrothercbs Julie Chen Moonves is ready for BB24, are you?🔥 It all goes down on Wednesday, July 6th on @cbs 🔑 #realitytv Get our Big Brother newsletter! ♬ Countdown – Official Sound Studio

More news from the world of Big Brother

During Memorial Day weekend, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got married. They first met as members of the Big Brother 22 cast, where it was clear that there were some sparks between them. Some fans even predicted that a showmance had begun.

Following the wedding, Christmas and Memphis have shared a beautiful photo where they are all dressed up. Christmas is shown in her wedding dress, while Memphis poses in his tux.

A couple from Big Brother 20 is also in the news as Bayleigh Dayton shared a topless pregnancy photo on social media. She is having a baby with Chris Williams (Swaggy C), who proposed to her during the BB20 season finale in Summer 2018.

Then, the couple revealed more intriguing news. Bayleigh and Chris have moved out of the country, choosing to raise their new baby in a fancy new mansion that they have purchased.

Did you guess correctly? 👀 🕵️‍♀️



Get ready to stop searching and start watching #BB24 and #TheChallengeUSA Wednesday, July 6 on CBS. https://t.co/TUTVVOytpy pic.twitter.com/6NS2FLNdC8 — CBS (@CBS) May 31, 2022

It shouldn’t be too much longer until we learn the names of the BB24 cast members, but the producers will likely give us all a while to digest the start date. If we had to guess, we are predicting the cast list gets revealed when there are fewer than two weeks until the season premiere.

Big Brother 24 begins Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c on CBS.