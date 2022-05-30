Memphis Garrett, Christmas Abbott share beautiful wedding photo and note

Big Brother 22 alums, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett, are now married. Pic credit: @MemphisGarrett/Instagram

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott from Big Brother 22 got married over the weekend. The ceremony took place in Savannah, Georgia, with the former houseguests dedicating their lives to one another.

Right after they got married, Memphis and Christmas took part in an interview where they each said really nice things about their new spouse. Memphis also reiterated that he fell in love with Christmas while they were living in the Big Brother house.

After getting along very well while playing on Big Brother, Memphis and Christmas started dating in the real world. It went very well, and news broke relatively quickly that they had become engaged.

And now, Christmas and Memphis are married, making this the latest successful showmance to emerge from Big Brother and end up with wedding bliss.

Memphis Garrett shares new wedding photo with Christmas Abbott

“Yesterday was perfect. This woman has changed my life forever. She has shown me just how good life can actually be. I love you @christmasabbott,” Memphis wrote as the caption to a beautiful image of the happy couple.

As seen on the Instagram post below, the photo was taken at the Georgia State Railroad Museum, showing off Memphis and his well-tailored tux, as well as Christmas in her beautiful wedding dress.

More Big Brother relationship news

Memphis and Christmas aren’t the only Big Brother couple that has been in the news a lot lately.

Recently, Bayleigh Dayton shared a topless pregnancy photo as she revealed that a baby is on the way with Chris Williams (Swaggy C). The couple met as members of the BB20 cast, and have been together ever since that engagement took place on the season finale.

Then, it was revealed by the couple that Bayleigh and Chris have moved out of the country. They are off on a new adventure, deciding to leave Texas and California in the rear view mirror as they purchased a huge new mansion.

More Big Brother is on the way this summer, as the BB24 cast gets ready to take over the house. The expectation is that the season will begin in early July, and that this is going to be a group made up of entirely new houseguests.

The prize money amounts were also confirmed, showing that there is going to be a lot of money waiting for the person who is voted as the Big Brother 24 winner this summer.

