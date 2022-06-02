Big Brother couple rumored to be on new season of The Amazing Race

Phil Keoghan is back to host a brand-new season of The Amazing Race. Pic credit: CBS

A Big Brother couple may be in the running for the $1 million prize on the new season of The Amazing Race.

It was recently revealed by the host of the show (Phil Keoghan) that filming had begun on Season 34 of TAR, with the plans for new episodes to air on CBS in Fall 2022.

While the official cast for the Fall 2022 season of The Amazing Race has not been revealed yet, it has been reported that a couple that emerged from the Big Brother house is participating.

CBS also revealed that the new season of the hit reality competition show will be airing on Wednesday nights in the fall, right after new episodes of Survivor.

A Big Brother 23 couple on The Amazing Race 34?

Twitter user Jordan Woodson posted what he claims to be photos that were recently taken from the set of The Amazing Race. And in those photos, it appears that Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss from Big Brother 23 appear.

Derek X and Claire were members of the BB23 cast, and once they had been evicted, they started up a relationship in the jury house. That relationship continued when the season came to an end, and it appears that the couple is still going strong.

Derek X & Claire officially spotted on The Amazing Race 34!!! pic.twitter.com/ihtwRtrdYq — Jordan Woodson (@jordanjwoodson) June 2, 2022

Many Big Brother houseguests have appeared on The Amazing Race

Over the years, a high number of people who have played Big Brother have gone on to compete on The Amazing Race. That includes BB19 couple Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, who ended up winning their season of the Race.

In other news about the former showmance, Cody and Jessica are expecting another baby, with the due date coming up quickly on the calendar.

Some of the other Big Brother alums who have appeared on The Amazing Race include Rachel Reilly, Elissa Slater, Janelle Pierzina, Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo, Britney Haynes, Jordan Lloyd, and Jeff Schroeder.

Based on how they did in the Big Brother house, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss might be real contenders to also bring home that $1 million prize. As members of the BB23 cast, Claire finished in eighth place and Derek finished in 10th.

A new season of Big Brother is on the way this summer, and CBS just revealed the start date for the BB24 cast. It is a new group of houseguests playing the game this summer and a huge cash prize will go to the next Big Brother winner.

Big Brother 24 debuts on July 6 and The Amazing Race 34 airs in Fall 2022 on CBS.