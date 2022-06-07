The Challenge: USA promo poster surfaces, reveals TJ Lavin with four cast members from CBS spinoff

MTV’s The Challenge host TJ Lavin will also host CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff. Pic credit: MTV

Fans of MTV’s competition series The Challenge and CBS’ reality TV shows, including Big Brother and Survivor, are anticipating the arrival of a new spinoff featuring only stars from CBS shows.

The Challenge: USA was announced several weeks ago, as official promo videos began to surface on fan accounts via social media. What appears to be an official promotional poster for the upcoming spinoff has now surfaced online.

It not only features the legendary host TJ Lavin but four of The Challenge: USA cast members pictured on the poster ahead of an official cast release.

The Challenge: USA poster features TJ Lavin with CBS reality stars

In the past six seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, viewers have seen competitors arrive from shows including Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and Amazing Race. Now, CBS will get its own spinoff show featuring only competitors from those shows.

The spinoff initially had the working title, The Challenge: CBS, but its official title was recently revealed as The Challenge: USA. Fans saw host TJ Lavin appear in a teaser video with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, and now he appears front and center on a new promotional poster.

Pictured with TJ are four of The Challenge: USA cast members. Pictured from right to left are Big Brother stars Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell, along with Survivor stars Tyson Apostol and Shantel Smith.

Derek and Tiffany appeared in the Big Brother 23 season, where Derek was part of the Aces and Royal Flush alliances, while Tiffany was part of The Cookout alliance.

Derek, a 25-year-old startup founder, lasted 51 days in the game. Tiffany, a 41-year-old phlebotomist, was sixth overall, lasting 71 days in the competition. In addition to becoming a Big Brother 23 jury member, Tiffany also won America’s Favorite Houseguest.

On the Survivor side of the poster is Tyson Apostol, 42, who won Survivor: Blood vs. Water. Additionally, he competed on Survivor Tocantins, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Winners at War.

Shantel “Shan” Smith is a 35-year-old pastor who appeared on Survivor 41. She got voted out on Day 19 of her season and has moved on to a new challenge, literally.

Other details for The Challenge: USA spinoff show

With The Challenge: USA only featuring CBS stars, it makes sense that the spinoff will appear on CBS. It’s important to note that this will be a separate show from MTV’s main, The Challenge, currently filming Season 38.

Based on previous details about The Challenge: USA, the show’s winner(s) will receive $500,000 in prize money. It isn’t reported if there will be multiple winners, or just one, like some seasons of MTV’s The Challenge.

Check out the teaser trailer for the new CBS Challenge spinoff below featuring TJ Lavin.

In addition to The Challenge: USA, there will be three other spinoffs for different countries. They are The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: UK, each featuring reality TV stars based in those regions. Details about these shows’ premiere dates are forthcoming.

The finalists from these four shows will compete in a global tournament called The Challenge: War of the Worlds, with the winners becoming the first-ever Challenge World champions. That show is expected to arrive on Paramount Plus.

Viewers can watch The Challenge USA when episodes arrive on CBS and also see episodes via the streaming platform Paramount Plus.

As of this report, only the four cast members above are revealed, albeit via a leaked promotional poster. More details about the cast are likely to arrive in the coming weeks, leading up to the show’s premiere on July 6, starting at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Challenge: USA premieres July 6 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.