The Challenge: War of the Worlds revealed for Paramount Plus, cast members to compete in global tournament

Cory Wharton appears in a teaser trailer for The Challenge: War of the Worlds series. Pic credit: Paramount+

As fans await the next regular season of The Challenge on MTV and All Stars 3 on Paramount Plus, a brand new international event is on the way featuring competitors from shows in four different countries.

It’s called The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which may be confusing to some fans, but it is a different series from the two seasons that appeared on MTV several years ago. In fact, it will consist of four different shows producing finalists for a tournament to determine one world champion.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds cast members haven’t been revealed, but some of the early details for the format have arrived, along with a trailer and where the shows will be available for global viewers.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds trailer arrives online

On Tuesday, MTV and Paramount Plus shared a teaser trailer to let fans know about The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a new series eventually coming to Paramount Plus.

Like MTV’s regular season, the series will feature competitors from other countries. They’ll be located in the United States, United Kingdom, Argentina, and Australia.

Based on details from MTV, each of those countries will have a show, and there will be a two-part tournament featuring “the biggest reality athletes battling it out to be named their country’s champion.”

The trailer below includes some familiar faces, but the footage isn’t new. Instead, it consists of scenes from different Challenge seasons, including Dirty 30, All Stars, War of the Worlds, and Spies, Lies & Allies.

Some of The Challenge cast members in the trailer include Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cory Wharton, Britni Thornton, Teck Holmes, Casey Cooper, Kyle Christie, and Lolo Jones.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds | Paramount+

MTV previously aired two seasons of the regular show called The Challenge: War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2 in 2019. These featured mostly Challenge stars from the United States and some newcomers from the United Kingdom, plus a few cast members from other locations.

The most recent regular season of MTV’s show was The Challenge was Spies, Lies & Allies, which finished airing late last year. Season 38 featured cast members from around the world, including individuals from reality shows based in Germany, Brazil, Romania, and Nigeria, as well as the United States and the United Kingdom.

So far, only the teaser trailer arrived for The Challenge: War of the Worlds, along with some details about the show titles and which networks or channels they will arrive on.

The four different shows will be The Challenge: CBS (working title), The Challenge: Argentina (telefe), The Challenge: Australia (channel 10), and The Challenge: U.K. (channel 5).

The winners of each of these shows advance to compete in the global tournament on Paramount Plus. The winner of that tournament is crowned the first-ever Challenge World Champion. Check out the two-part tournament brackets below.

An official cast has yet to be revealed, so it’s unknown if the shows will feature all-new cast members, or some of them might come from previous seasons of The Challenge. However, The Challenge: CBS will feature “reality titans from the CBS universe,” which suggests it’ll include Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and other cast members.

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Challenge: CBS will arrive this summer. That’s a first for the competition series, as it has traditionally been on MTV and recently on Paramount Plus for the All Stars spinoff series.

A release date for The Challenge: War of the Worlds has yet to be announced, as that is listed as “Coming Soon” in the promotional material. So far, no details have arrived as far as the next regular season of MTV’s show, The Challenge Season 38 which fans are expecting sometime this year.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge Season 38 is also TBA for MTV.