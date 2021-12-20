The Challenge: All Stars, former winners, and finalists react to Spies, Lies & Allies finale

Chris “CT” Tamburello and Kaycee Clark celebrate winning The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season finale, two winners were crowned after a grueling Season 37 final.

The season began with 34 competitors, including just 15 veterans compared to 19 newcomers, and two of those vets left as the Season 37 winners.

Chris “CT” Tamburello and Kaycee Clark are the reigning champions after a well-played season and fiercely-contested final.

Following the Spies, Lies & Allies winners reveal in Episode 19, former Challenge winners, castmates, and Season 37 finalists reacted to the finale.

The Challenge champs, castmates react to winners

Following CT’s big victory on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, several of his castmates from the past and present shared their reactions to seeing him win.

That included Wes Bergmann, CT’s former partner during the Rivals II season, which the duo won together in 2013. It was Wes’ second Challenge championship and CT’s first, en route to five.

“You’re really, really, ridiculously good at The Challenge,” Wes shared with an image of him and CT as partners during that season.

Another former castmate of CT’s, Tony Raines, posted an image on Instagram from “Goatsville” and called the greatest of all time.

“That look when you hear someone say CT’s not the GOAT! Congrats Champ,” Tony said in his IG caption.

CT’s former castmate Hunter Barfield praised CT and Kaycee on their decision to share some of their first-place prize money with the other finalists.

“Wow, honestly I am not shocked. These two exemplified true integrity. Not as easy of decision as splitting it directly with your partner who won with you. Kudos to them ❤️,” Hunter wrote in a comment on The Challenge IG video.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

On Twitter, seven-time champion Johnny Bananas joked about the final twist, saying he would have done the same.

Pic credit: @johnnybananas/Twitter

Several of The Challenge OGs from All Stars Season 1 and 2 also gave a shout-out to the winners. Mark Long congratulated CT on his recent Instagram post, saying he seemed “happy” after the victory, “which is most important.”

Pic credit: @_famous4nothing/Instagram

Three-time Challenge champion Derrick Kosinski praised first-time winner Kaycee Clark. She returned for a follow-up season and won the final after the ruptured patellar tendon she suffered in the Double Agents final.

Pic credit: @DerrickMTV/Twitter

Kaycee finished as a runner-up in her rookie season, Total Madness, with Jennifer West capturing the win for the women. After the win, Jenny stopped by Kaycee’s IG post, telling her, “you absolutely deserve it.”

Pic credit: @kcsince1987/Instagram

Season 37 finalists react to season and finale

Several of the Spies, Lies & Allies finalists reacted to not finishing in first place despite making it through Season 37 to the final.

That included Nany Gonzalez, who posted an image of herself with winner Kaycee Clark saying, “My only win was you.”

Nany lost in an emotional elimination battle to her girlfriend Kaycee during the final, ending Nany’s chance at winning her first Challenge final.

In another elimination, Kyle Christie defeated Nelson Thomas. Kyle went on to team up with Tori Deal, and they finished in second place, literally seconds behind the winners.

In his Instagram post, he shared a photo featuring his girlfriend Vicky Turner and their baby Crew, who was born earlier this year.

“Everything I do is for these two beautiful people here. Hope everyone enjoyed the whole season of the @challengemtv including the final,” Kyle wrote in his post caption.

“Happy Anniversary @vickelizabethx thank you for bringing this little boy into our lives. Let’s spend this prize money we won & have an amazing first Christmas as a family. Love you kid,” he shared.

Following his elimination loss, Nelson received a pep talk from host TJ Lavin about continuing to keep getting up and trying again in the future.

“What defines a champion?” he asked in his IG post after the final aired.

“A champion is a person willing to risk everything to chase his own passion. A champion is the person that would never stay down. Let your fire burn bright. Believe in yourself and stay loyal to your cause. Thank you to @challengemtv for giving me opportunity to,” he shared in the caption.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.