The Challenge: Fans react to Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark’s emotional elimination event in Season 37 final

When The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final reached its second part, viewers saw another twist arrive, where a few competitors got sent home despite thinking they would keep running the final.

One of the elimination matchups involved Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, who became close over their three seasons on The Challenge, to the point they began a relationship with one another. That became a significant story ahead of and during the latest season.

Their elimination matchup brought an emotional sequence of events during the Season 37 finale, which fans reacted to after footage arrived online.

The Challenge 37 final featured emotional eliminations

Even though the cast went through a Night of Eliminations ahead of the final, there were more eliminations on the way for TJ Lavin’s two-day event.

In Spies, Lies & Allies, Episode 19, viewers saw two teams of four competitors battle it out in missions involving teamwork, puzzle-solving, and physical endurance.

The Purple cell featured CT Tamburello, Devin Walker, Emy Alupei, and Tori Deal. On the Orange cell, it was Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez.

The teams had two checkpoint tasks involving transporting a giant missile on their shoulders along the course, solving a puzzle, and then pushing a large round ball along a path. When they finished, the Purple cell was the first place team.

After a night spent sleeping in a creepy cave on a mountaintop, they learned from host TJ Lavin that there were a couple more eliminations. Since the Orange cell finished in last place, they’d go against each other. So it was Nelson vs. Kyle for the men and Kaycee vs. Nany for the women.

MTV’s The Challenge released footage of Kaycee and Nany’s emotional moments as they had to go against one another during the final. It meant one of them was going home after surviving the majority of the season without entering eliminations and that they wouldn’t finish running the final as a couple.

Kaycee, considered a stronger competitor by many, won the Back Me Up event in three rounds. She and Nany then shared some special moments following the elimination. Nany may have given up at some point to allow her to win and even suggested that during a confessional interview, saying it was important for Kaycee to get the win.

With the elimination victory, Kaycee continued in the final, while Nany went home winless, as far as The Challenge finals go.

Kaycee would then partner with CT for the last leg of the final, and the duo won, collecting $1 million in prize money. Upon receiving the option to keep it all or give some to the four other finalists, they decided to award the other two teams $100,000 each. So CT and Kaycee each took home $400,000 for winning the final.

What did Challenge fans think of Nany vs. Kaycee at final?

After MTV’s The Challenge shared the above clip on Instagram, many fans weighed in with their thoughts on the footage of girlfriends Kaycee and Nany facing off in the elimination.

Several fans commented about how it was the better move for Kaycee to win since she went on to win the final with CT. However, it wasn’t revealed when she and Nany went into the elimination that the winner would get to choose a partner for the rest of the final.

Another fan said they only wished Nany and Kaycee competed with each other a bit more but understood why they did what they did. They added that they want to keep seeing those twists from The Challenge in the future.

One individual felt the final didn’t need so much footage recapping Nany and Kaycee’s relationship, which was under the spotlight through the season.

That said, another fan commented they liked seeing a “less produced date and more authentic moment” between Kaycee and Nany in this instance.

As of this report, Nany and Kaycee appear to still be together as a couple, so it seems to be a major win for both of The Challenge stars following their Spies, Lies & Allies journey.

