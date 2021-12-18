The Challenge star Tori Deal fires back at Amanda Garcia’s comments about her friendship with Aneesa Ferreira

The Challenge star Tori Deal reacted to castmate Amanda Garcia’s podcast remarks about her. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Tori Deal recently reacted and responded to comments made by her Season 37 castmate, Amanda Garcia.

That included Tori’s Spies, Lies & Allies castmate suggesting Tori was a “chameleon” and that she was friends with Aneesa Ferreira for “clout.”

The comments arrived during Amanda’s recent podcast episode of Death, Taxes, and Bananas, hosted by seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas.

However, Tori suggests that it might be Amanda who isn’t giving the entire story, as Tori indicated she and Amanda were on friendly terms at the start of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season.

Amanda called out Tori’s friendship with Aneesa

Earlier this week, Amanda blasted Tori with comments she made on Johnny Bananas’ podcast, as she indicated she hadn’t liked Tori since The Challenge: Dirty 30 season they appeared on together.

Amanda said she didn’t like that Tori was mean to Derrick Henry all season, and she felt she wasn’t consistent in the way she acted around others. She also compared Tori to a “chameleon.” Amanda said it’s because Tori is constantly changing her look or how she acts to match the people she’s around.

Along with that, Amanda brought up Tori’s friendship with Aneesa and the podcast they co-host, which Amanda says she’s already turned down and will never appear on.

When Johnny Bananas asked if Amanda felt Tori and Aneesa’s friendship was authentic, Amanda said she thought it was genuine on Aneesa’s part. However, she indicated she felt Tori was on friendly terms with Aneesa to get “clout.”

She went on to explain that when Aneesa had to leave Season 37 early due to her medical DQ, Tori celebrated after she left because she’d been annoyed at Aneesa.

Tori apologizes to Aneesa, reacts to Amanda’s remarks

Following Amanda’s remarks, Tori Deal went on Instagram to react to her castmate’s comments and address what Amanda said about her in the podcast interview. Tori posted several videos giving her thoughts on the matter.

“The fact that people are on social media right now saying that I have a fake friendship with Aneesa and I talked s**t on Aneesa after she left the game literally blows my mind. Blows my mind,” Tori said in part of the clip.

“I find it interesting how Amanda says that I’m a clout chaser and a chameleon when I’ve heard that she supposedly said she doesn’t like me since Dirty 30. ‘Well then, why did you act like you liked me in the beginning of the season?'” Tori said.

She addressed the situation with Amanda further, as far as their Spies, Lies & Allies season went, with Tori saying she didn’t even become aware Amanda didn’t like her until later in Season 37.

“I was literally sleeping in the same bedroom as you and Ashley and Nany. We were talking, and we would have laughs like normal people. That to me feels like you’re a chameleon because I didn’t even know you didn’t like me at that time. I didn’t know till the middle of the game when I found out from people. So that doesn’t seem like you’re not being fake,” Tori said in calling out Amanda.

“Come on. We’re in a f*****g game where we have to be nice to people. But it’s so f***ed up that people are out there attacking real friendships that I have. Like why do I even have to defend that? It’s annoying. Leave me the f**k alone,” she said to Amanda.

“I love you and I’m sorry that people are attacking our friendship with bulls**t to break us up,” Tori wrote over a video clip, tagging Aneesa.

It appears that Tori has had enough of Amanda’s remarks about her and wants her castmate to stop already. Unfortunately for Tori, there is more to come as the two will be amongst the featured cast members at the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion, set to air Wednesday, December 22 on MTV.

A Season 37 reunion teaser trailer already showed what appears to be at least one segment in which Amanda and Tori have a heated exchange with one another, so stay tuned for more drama between these rival castmates.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.