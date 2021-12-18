Tori Deal from The Challenge reflects on Spies, Lies & Allies season, career-best finish with special video

Tori Deal reflected on her career-best finish for The Challenge Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

It’s been a whirlwind of career for The Challenge star Tori Deal, as she’s been through all sorts of ups, downs, and in-betweens.

However, she experienced one of the best seasons in her career with Spies, Lies & Allies, as she reached her third final in six appearances on MTV’s show.

Following the airing of the Season 37 finale, Tori shared a special message about Spies, Lies & Allies, along with a highlight video of her post-season trip with castmates.

Tori Deal shares message about The Challenge Season 37

The Spies, Lies & Allies final brought a grueling two-day event for eight competitors, which began individually, switched to four-person teams, and ended with partnerships. Tori Deal was initially the first-place female heading into the four-person team situation, as she joined Purple cell with CT Tamburello, Devin Walker, and Emy Alupei.

She ended up working with Kyle Christie for the last leg of TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia, and the duo finished second overall. While some fans feel Tori was robbed of the win due to a finale twist, she doesn’t seem to hold grudges or have animosity.

The former Are You The One? cast member took to her Instagram to share a special video and reflect on the past season.

“What an incredible season. I came in 2nd place (the highest I’ve ever placed), won 50k (the most I’ve ever won), and left with a bunch of friends and partied in Ibiza after! I know I might not be a champ yet, but I feel like it,” Tori said in her message on Instagram.

She tagged friends Berna Canbeldek, Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, Nelson Thomas, Josh Martinez, and her showmance, Emanuel Neagu.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition, she gave an additional shoutout to Kaycee and Chris “CT” Tamburello. The Season 37 winners gifted her and each of the other three finalists $50,000 when given the decision to keep all $1 million in prize money or share it.

The video below includes scenes from Tori’s trip to Ibiza with several Season 37 castmates, including Emanuel, Nelson, Berna, Nany, and Kaycee.

Tori previously reached the final in her War of the Worlds 2 and XXX: Dirty 30 seasons of MTV’s competition series. She finished in third place for the Dirty 30 final and received $15,000 in prize money.

In WOTW 2, she reached the final but was eliminated via a purge as the rest of Team UK continued on, including then-fiance Jordan Wiseley, who was amongst the winners.

With Spies, Lies & Allies, she won $3,000 in a daily contest that her team won as part of a special bonus prize and later finished second in the final. With the $50,000 she received due to the Season 37 winners’ decision, she’s banked $68,000 in total Challenge prize money.

Tori’s Challenge castmates and friends react

Several of Tori’s Spies, Lies & Allies castmates reacted to her video and message about the past season. That included Berna Canbeldek, who gushed over getting to know Tori and being able to call her a friend.

“OMG i am so Happy to have spend time with you. Get to know you. And call you my dope a** soulmate and friend. No matter what people think – I love you toriiiiii❤️ ✨✨✨✨✨ forever,” the Season 37 rookie commented.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

Fellow Spies, Lies & Allies vet Josh Martinez told Tori, “f*****g love you” in a comment on her IG post.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

Former The Challenge winner and current WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin also added that Tori has published a children’s book.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

“Congratulations! A final is a final!” commented The Challenge: All Stars 2 OG Tyler Duckworth on Tori’s post.

Pic credit: @Tori_Deal/Instagram

Tori Deal seems to have achieved more than ever in her Spies, Lies & Allies season, but most likely, the competitor in her will want to return again and again until she finally captures that first-place finish.

Will she return for The Challenge Season 38? Time will tell if this competitor decides to return or take a slight break from the show she loves.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.