The Challenge fans blast Spies, Lies & Allies finale twist, suggest competitor ‘robbed’ of win

The Challenge Season 37 finalists line up for their last task in TJ Lavin’s final. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies finale is in the books, and with it came two main winners after a season full of drama, daily missions, eliminations, and interesting twists.

Several other finalists finished TJ Lavin’s final, and they didn’t leave empty-handed either.

However, fans are calling out part of the final where a competitor received an advantage that may have actually “robbed” other players of a chance at finishing first place.

The Challenge 37 finale included elimination twist

Once the second day of TJ’s final arrived in Season 37, Episode 19, The Challenge host informed the Purple cell they were safe due to finishing in first place. However, the last-place team, the Orange cell, learned they’d be competing against each other for the right to continue.

It brought a double-elimination event involving Nelson Thomas vs. Kyle Christie and Kaycee Clark vs. Nany Gonzalez.

They faced off in Back Me Up, which returned after appearing as an event in Episode 1 of the season. The premiere episode featured two teams strapped back-to-back, and they had to be the first to push the opposing team off the side of a ramp.

This time the elimination was a solo event, with Kyle able to defeat Nelson in two-straight rounds in the final. Kaycee won the first round against Nany and may have let Nany win the second round. However, Kaycee claimed the win in the third.

After Nelson and Nany departed The Challenge Season 37 final, TJ informed the elimination winners they could choose to continue as teammates or select new partners.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They both took advantage of that option, with Kaycee choosing four-time champ CT Tamburello and Kyle choosing Tori Deal.

In the end, having a multiple-time champ as a partner paid off for Kaycee, as they managed to finish the final checkpoint ahead of their castmates. Kyle and Tori finished second, followed by Emy Alupei and Devin Walker.

Fans reacted to Spies, Lies & Allies finale including twist

Fans had various reactions to what happened in the Spies, Lies & Allies finale, including comments on The Challenge Instagram about the powerful option given to the elimination winners.

One fan blasted the elimination winner twist, saying they “found it so unfair that KC and Kyle got to choose their partners.” They suggested it should have been based on the competitors’ previous rankings in the final, which would have meant CT and Tori were a team.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Another fan called it “upsetting” and suggested Kaycee “didn’t deserve that plot twist,” even adding that “anyone can win with CT.”

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Someone else commented that Tori Deal was “robbed” of winning the final due to that plot twist, as she’d been part of the first-place team and was dominating alongside CT. Rookie Emy Alupei was also part of the team with Devin Walker.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

While more than a few people were blasting the final for being “weak” or calling out that crazy twist the elimination winners got, several commenters praised the winners.

That included one fan who commended CT and Kaycee for their decision with the other twist in the final. Upon winning $1 million, the two winners got to decide if they’d keep all of that money for themselves or share some with the other finalists.

In a classy move, they decided to give the other two teams $100,000 each in prize money. That meant $50,000 apiece for Kyle, Tori, Devin, and Emy to take home for their efforts.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

With the final in the books, fans will see the aftermath of the season’s drama, showmances, and other highlights when the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion arrives on December 22.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.