When is The Challenge reunion 2021? Spies, Lies & Allies reunion trailer features more Season 37 drama

Amanda Garcia confronts castmate and showmance Fessy Shafaat during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final completed and champions crowned, a season reunion is coming next as castmates get together to discuss their big moments.

That’s likely to include talk about the drama, showmances, missions, eliminations, and even off-show antics amongst the cast members.

Viewers look forward to watching when The Challenge reunion 2021 edition arrives on MTV for Spies, Lies & Allies. Here are more details and a preview of what’s to come.

Season 37 reunion teaser clip arrives

As the Spies, Lies & Allies finale wrapped up on MTV, viewers saw the Season 37 winners celebrate with the other finalists on completing TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia.

After the episode aired, an In Memory Of tribute graphic honored the late Charleston Dupree Berry, followed by a teaser clip of what’s on the way for The Challenge reunion.

Not every cast member will be present for the event, but the devilish character herself, Amanda Garcia, is likely to bring some drama.

“Just because you don’t tweet it doesn’t mean you don’t say it,” a fired-up Amanda yells at her castmate Tori Deal.

That seems to arrive after a clip shows Tori telling Amanda, “You thrive in negativity.” During the Spies, Lies & Allies season, the two castmates were at odds and ultimately battled in an elimination just before the final.

“You don’t want to be treated like a dog, then don’t act like one,” Amanda tells Fessy Shafaat in another scene as he tries to hold her hand. The two castmates were involved in a showmance throughout the season until Fessy’s departure after he got kicked off the show.

They weren’t ever officially a couple after the season filmed, but there were some instances where Fessy was getting to know castmate Michele Fitzgerald and also Amanda. That was touched upon during an Aftermath episode or two.

There was also that incident with Fessy and a mystery woman all over him a few weeks before the reunion filming in Amsterdam. That had Amanda seeming to be furious at him, lashing out on Twitter, suggesting she was “done” with him.

Check out the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion teaser trailer clip below for more cast members speaking up, including rookies Esther Agunbiade and Tacha Akide.

Other showmances from the show, and updates, will likely get covered in more detail when the reunion special arrives. Will any secrets be revealed? Viewers will be watching to find out all of the inside gossip.

When is The Challenge reunion 2021 on MTV?

The Challenge reunion 2021 edition will air on MTV on Wednesday, December 15. Based on the episode listing details, it’ll be a two-hour event because there is plenty to discuss.

It officially airs at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Central Time) on MTV, with live cable and satellite TV viewing available along with online streaming options.

The reunion is Episode 20 of the Spies, Lies & Allies season. Interestingly, there is an Episode 21 listed at IMDb, which could mean it’s one of those “S**t They Should Have Shown” style episodes for Season 37, or something else.

The cast members that viewers will see at The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion include Amanda, Tori, Nelson, Josh, Fessy, Emanuel Neagu, Logan Sampedro, Kaycee Clark, and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.