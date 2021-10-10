The Challenge: Amanda Garcia blasts ‘trashbag’ Fessy Shafaat, puts him on blast over pics with mystery woman

The Challenge star Amanda Garcia seems to be done with castmate Fessy Shafaat based on recent photos and video. Pic credit: MTV

Although The Challenge stars Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat appeared to be exploring a relationship behind their Season 37 showmance, it looks like it’s now off.

Recent evidence of Fessy with another woman surfaced, which drew the attention of Amanda, causing her to react, saying she’s “done” with her castmate.

She went on to even suggest she’s canceling plans involving the two of them ahead of an upcoming Season 37 reunion.

Video surfaces showing Fessy ‘all over a fan’

A video has been making the rounds on Twitter in which The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies star Fessy Shafaat is shown “all over a fan,” apparently on Saturday night.

The clip lasts just 15 seconds and doesn’t show much more beyond Fessy and the unidentified woman cozying up to one another at a bar.

While a specific location isn’t given, it’s known that Fessy was part of Challenge Mania’s recent show in Tampa, Florida. Other guests at the event included Jisela Delgado, Tony Raines, Michaela Bradshaw, and Corey Lay.

Fessy was all over a fan last night 👀☕️ #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/7ZeXCADtft — The Challenge MTV (@Challengemtv___) October 10, 2021

However, that video began circulating amongst Challenge fans online and eventually caught the attention of Fessy’s Spies, Lies & Allies showmance, Amanda Garcia. As one might expect, it didn’t sit too well with her.

Amanda shares images of Fessy with mystery woman

On Sunday afternoon, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies star shared several images from that video featuring her showmance Fessy Shafaat.

In the images below, Fessy is with the mystery woman while at the bar, seeming to show that Amanda isn’t a priority for him.

“Lmfao all while texting and calling me in between clownnnnn,” Amanda tweeted along with the images.

Lmfao all while texting and calling me inbetween 🥴 clownnnnnn. pic.twitter.com/HJWUPpzlMO — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) October 10, 2021

Just this past week, Amanda was featured as part of The Challenge: Aftermath show which arrived online after Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9. During the chat, host Devyn Simone asked her if she was with Fessy now. Amanda claimed Fessy dumped castmate Michele Fitzgerald to return to her.

However, Amanda also mentioned they weren’t necessarily “boyfriend and girlfriend” yet, but seemed to be exploring things beyond their showmance.

That included a trip they took to Mexico last month, with both Amanda and Fessy sharing photos and videos on their social media from their time together. Once they made things public on social media, it sparked rumors they were officially a couple.

Amanda reacts to Fessy with other woman

Apparently, a lot of people online were bringing the Fessy video and screenshot images to Amanda’s attention, but she was fully aware.

She fired off a tweet to let everyone know that she’s “done with it,” going on to call her castmate and showmance a “f***** trashbag.”

Additionally, she mentions two trips that were planned, one where she was going to Florida to visit him, and another where he was going to see her in Colorado.

“For all of you tagging me in the video and pictures…. I’ve seen it. He’s a f***** trashbag & I’m done with it. Sacrificing a real one with a temporary hoe at the bar. Smfh. I can’t. Cancelling my trip to Florida next week & he def not comin to CO before the reunion anymore,” Amanda tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Amanda told those people telling her sorry that she doesn’t need anyone’s pity, as Fessy didn’t deserve a chance so it’s 100 percent his loss.

Amanda also mentioned The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion in her tweet. That’s rumored to be filming later this month, and most likely Amanda and Fessy will both be amongst invited guests.

That could make for some interesting comments from Amanda and tense moments for Fessy unless they somehow smooth things over ahead of it.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.