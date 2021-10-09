The Challenge star Amanda Garcia says Fessy Shafaat dumped their castmate to be with her

Amanda Garcia talks about Fessy Shafaat and Michele Fitzgerald on The Challenge: Aftermath show. Pic credit: MTV

During The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, one of the showmances under the spotlight featured former Big Brother star Fessy Shafaat and returning cast member Amanda Garcia.

The two appeared to be enjoying their time together as the season filmed, and even after the filming ended. At one point, Amanda seemed to indicate she wasn’t interested in going any further in a relationship with Fessy, though.

Based on recent comments, she says that changed, after Fessy dumped their castmate so he could come back to be with her. Those comments also brought a reaction from Fessy and their castmate.

Amanda comments on Fessy situation during Aftermath

After The Challenge Season 37, Episode 9 aired, MTV released another installment of the online Aftermath show. That featured cast members Amanda, Cory Wharton, Nany Gonzalez, and Ed Eason joining host Devyn Simone in the studio.

Devyn asked if things changed since Amanda’s previous Aftermath comments comparing Fessy to a Thanksgiving appetizer. With those remarks, she suggested that female cast members pass him around, each taking a bite and then moving on.

That previous appearance featured Fessy seated alongside rookie castmate Michele Fitzgerald, and Devyn grilled the two about being together. They indicated they were just on a friendly level, though.

“I decided I’m an appetizer girl,” Amanda told Devyn during the more recent appearance (below), which Michele wasn’t part of.

“We’re basically picking up where we left off. He dumped Michele, and he came back to the real one, I guess,” Amanda added, causing Devyn’s jaw to drop.

“I think Michele thought that they were trying for something, and they weren’t. She thought it was more than what it was,” Amanda also shared.

Monsters & Critics previously reported on Amanda and Fessy dating rumors. The two seemed to confirm a relationship as they shared photos and videos from a trip they took together in the past month. As of this report, they still live in separate states, making it a long-distance situation. However, they’ve both said they’re seeing where things go.

During the Aftermath show (above), Amanda went on to say that she and Fessy aren’t officially “boyfriend and girlfriend” yet.

Amanda has previously spoken about Fessy and Michele getting together while cast members filmed earlier Aftermath episodes in New York. In addition, she confirmed Michele and Fessy went to visit each other in their home states after filming. Based on the comments she recently made, that ship has sailed. It seems Fessy has decided to pursue Amanda for now.

“We’re actually not cool,” Amanda said when Devyn asked if she and Michele were on good terms.

“It’s not because of Fessy. It’s because I’ve been noticing a lot of things on social media with her, and like, she talks a lot of s**t about a lot of people on the show,” Amanda added.

She previously unfollowed Michele, which further indicates the two castmates aren’t getting along.

Castmates react to Amanda’s comments on Aftermath

While Michele wasn’t on the recent Aftermath episode, she dropped by MTV’s The Challenge Instagram post about it to leave a simple comment.

Michele posted a yawning emoji as her comment, indicating she either got bored by Fessy or with Amanda commenting about her.

Fessy also left an emoji comment seeming to say he is the greatest of all time when it comes to hooking up with his castmates.

Based on the above comments, Michele seems unbothered by Amanda’s comments, while Fessy is enjoying the attention, despite being out of the episodes.

It’s currently unknown if all three cast members will appear at the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies reunion to further give details about this situation. However, fans will be interested to see if Michele and Amanda both show up and have words with one another.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.